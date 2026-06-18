Senator Natasha Osawaru has subtly addressed the growing speculations that trailed a couple of her photos without her wedding ring on her finger

The Deputy Majority Leader, known for flaunting her wedding ring, suddenly started appearing without it, which immediately sparked rumors

Amid the speculations, Natasha has publicly showered undying love on her husband, 2Baba

Senator Natasha Osawaru, the notable lawmaker and wife of legendary singer 2Baba Idibia, has boldly shut down rumours about her marriage after recent photos showed her without her wedding ring.

The Deputy Majority Leader, who has often flaunted her wedding ring in photos, suddenly appeared without it in a couple of public appearances. This immediately raised the eyebrows of online in-laws.

Natasha Osawaru reacts to wedding ring rumours, showers praise on 2Baba. Credit: honorableosawaru

Source: Instagram

This quickly escalated into rumors that all might not be well between the lawmaker and her husband. This was immediately followed by different theories by social media users about the couple's relationship.

However, Natasha seems determined to put those rumors to rest.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a loved-up photo of herself and 2Baba, accompanied by a heartfelt message declaring her unwavering love and support for the veteran singer.

The text on the image read:

"I gaht your back forever baby. I promise you! I love you. Too much!"

She didn't stop there. In the caption, Natasha went on to praise her husband, expressing admiration for both him and his music.

"I LOVE YOU FOR LIFE MY KING! OMO I STILL GET GOOSE BUMPS WHEN I LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC. GUY! A GUY!! TOO MUCH OH. LET ME STOP BEFORE YOUR HEAD GO NEED HELMET!" she wrote.

Her public display of affection was interpreted by many as a response to the growing speculation surrounding her marriage and the missing wedding ring.

To shut down further opinions from online critics and curious followers, Natasha also disabled comments on the post, leaving only the option to like and reshare.

With this, it appears the Edo lawmaker has sent a clear message that her love for 2Baba Idibia remains strong despite the rumors online.

Natasha Osawaru sends strong message about her marriage after wedding ring controversy. Credit: honorableosawaru

Source: Instagram

Natasha Osawaru's promise to 2Baba gets many talking

Legit.ng gathered mixed reactions from online in-laws who had a thing or two to say about the senator's public declaration of love for her husband.

helmaqueen1 stated:

"I hope 2baba is alright. We haven’t heard from him directly in a while.❤️❤️"

girlmum_ penned:

"Yen yen yen Annie do pass this one so rest 😂😂😂😂😂."

biyvette opined:

"The other one na the VOICE attract her now this one say na MUSIC😂😂😂😂."

celebrityclozetthriftph wrote:

"Ajeh 😢 my genders no get shame again 😢....Like is it just my thoughts 🤔 or some women loosing it?"

atuhjane said:

"Goosebumps ontop tukunbo..... Annie that got him fresh from the bakery, did not disturb us 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

See Natasha's post below:

2Baba clarifies alleged arrest in London over clash with wife

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian music icon 2Baba reacted to rumors claiming he was arrested in the UK following an alleged fight with his wife, Natasha Osawaru. Speculation emerged after the couple arrived in the United Kingdom ahead of 2Baba's scheduled tour and performance.

Addressing the reports in a video shared on his social media page, the singer dismissed the claims and urged people to stop spreading stories they know little about.

Source: Legit.ng