Deeone travelled to Iwo, Osun State, on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to meet the Oluwo over VDM's chieftaincy title

The controversial content creator claimed he had a private video of Verydarkman and planned to present it to the monarch

Deeone framed his visit as a patriotic mission, insisting he wants Nigeria to move forward with more responsible role models

Conte creator and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has stirred fresh controversy after travelling all the way to Iwo, Osun State, on Thursday, 17 July 2026, to confront the Oluwo of Iwo over the chieftaincy title reportedly given to popular activist and content creator Verydarkman (VDM).

The activist was recently conferred with a chieftaincy title by the paramount ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, during a palace ceremony held on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Reactions trail Deeone's visits to Oluwo of Iwo over VDM’s chieftaincy title. Photo credit@deeonetv/@oluwoofiwo

Source: Instagram

In footage that has since gone viral on social media, Deeone explained that his sole reason for making the trip was to present what he described as a private video of VDM directly to the king, arguing that the monarch deserved to know the true character of the person he had honoured.

Deeone shares missionwith theo Iwo palace

Standing outside in Iwo, Deeone insisted his actions were driven by a genuine desire to see Nigeria progress, not by personal grudges.

Fans drag Deeone over visit to Oluwo of Iwo because of VDM’s chieftaincy title. Photo credit@deeontv

Source: Instagram

The reality star claimed that Osun State had more deserving individuals who could have received such a traditional title, and said he wanted clarity on what the chieftaincy appointment truly represented.

"Some people will say na jealousy," he acknowledged, adding, "I want Nigeria to be a great country, I want the country to move forward."

His decision to physically travel to the palace and threaten to show the king a private video of VDM drew a swift and largely disbelieving reaction from Nigerians online.

Here is the Instagram video of Deeeon sharing the plan for VDM:

Reactions trail Deeone's palace visit

The clip spread rapidly across platforms, with many users questioning his motives and mental state:

@muyimastermixer_mmm wrote:

"This guy go runnnnn maaaad very sooooon oooooooo."

@ramsonisaiah001 observed:

"This one want to trend by all means "

@festusrobinson said:

"Deeone u no get level"

@callme_oluwaspendy offered a different take:

"The thing is that when God starts to bless you even your enemies won't believe it"

@bigmankulabasblack noted:

"No be king places you enter so d one nah motor nah"

@busyworkconsult_hr joked:

"Him suppler don sell wrong smoke to am again"

@kcdalla added:

"Omo edon burst oo"

Deeone speaks about his colleagues

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Deeone once bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng