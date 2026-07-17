Mauritania's National Agency for Population and Secure Titles Registry allows foreign nationals to apply for entry visas online through its official portal

Nationals from 11 countries, including Senegal, Algeria, and Tunisia, do not need a visa to enter Mauritania under mutual exemption agreements

Travellers who apply online can print their approved visa and use it to board a flight and enter the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Mauritania has opened an online visa application pathway for foreign nationals seeking to visit the country, while confirming that citizens of 11 nations are exempt from the requirement entirely under existing bilateral agreements.

The National Agency for Population and Secure Titles Registry operates the portal through which prospective visitors can submit their applications.

11 African countries whose citizens can visit Mauritania without visa. Photo credit: @JalilWs

Source: Twitter

Once an applicant completes the online process, the request is forwarded automatically to the relevant Mauritanian authorities for review.

Accorring to the nation's immigration webiste, following approval, the applicant receives confirmation that can be printed and presented when boarding a flight or crossing into Mauritanian territory.

On arrival, immigration and border officials carry out all remaining verification and entry procedures at designated points.

Countries exempt from Mauritania's visa requirement

Mauritania has signed mutual visa waiver agreements with 11 countries, whose citizens may enter without obtaining a visa in advance. The full list of exempt nations is as follows:

1. Mali

2. Gambia

3. Niger

4. Senegal

5. Guinea-Bissau

6. Tunisia

7. Libya

8. Ivory Coast

9. Algeria

10. Chad

11. Burkina Faso

The majority of countries on the list are immediate neighbours or fellow members of regional blocs in West and North Africa, reflecting the diplomatic ties Mauritania has cultivated with bordering and nearby states.

How to apply for Mauritania visa online

For travellers whose countries are not covered by a waiver, the online application route provides a structured alternative to consular applications.

Applicants must access the agency's website, complete the required fields, and submit their request for transmission to the competent authorities.

The process is designed to reduce the administrative burden on both applicants and entry points, allowing border officials to focus on technical verification upon a traveller's arrival rather than processing paperwork on the spot.

Mauritania free visas

The holders of the following passports are authorized to obtain free visas or courtesy visas:

• Diplomatic passports

• Service passports

• Passports issued by the UN for its employees

UK lists countries that can visit without visa

Recall that the UK government maintains a list of visa nationals, and ciizens from countries not on that list can visit for up to six months without a traditional visitor visa.

Americans, Canadians, Australians, Japanese, and most Gulf and European nationals are among those eligible for visa-free short stays in the UK.

Irish citizens hold a unique exemption under the Common Travel Area arrangement, requiring neither a visa nor an Electronic Travel Authorisation to enter the UK.

Zimbabwe: African countries that can enter without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Zimbabwe published a list of countries whose citizens can travel there without obtaining a visa in advance, covering several African nations.

At least 20 African countries made the visa-free list, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Travellers from eligible countries can pre-fill an entry declaration online before arrival, though Zimbabwean officials retain the right to deny entry.

Source: Legit.ng