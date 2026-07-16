Isaac Fayose addressed the controversy surrounding a viral prayer video that showed him with Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chief Priest

The businessman and social commentator insisted the moment did not signal a shift in his political allegiance to Peter Obi's camp

Fayose declared he remains '101% Obidient' while maintaining that the Tinubu family are personal friends he deeply cares for

Isaac Fayose has reacted after a video of himself with Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chief Priest praying for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sparked widespread speculation about his political loyalty.

Isaac Fayose, a businessman and social commentator who has been vocal in his support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections, took to his Instagram page on July 16 to set the record straight.

Isaac Fayose addresses reactions after appearing in a viral prayer video with Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chief Priest. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/seyitinubu/cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to him, the gathering was a private social visit where the trio discussed politics, among other topics, before the prayer moment happened spontaneously as he was leaving.

"When I was leaving, Seyi said, 'Uncle Isaac, let me walk you to your car.' We got to my car. My driver pulled up, and we said, 'Oh, let's pray,' because we've been enjoying since. So the spirit came, we started singing, praising God, and all that," he explained.

Isaac Fayose insists he remains "101% Obidient"

The video drew suspicion partly because Cubana Chief Priest is associated with the City Boy Movement, a south-east grassroots group linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign.

Many online observers interpreted Fayose's presence in the prayer session as a signal that he had quietly crossed the political aisle.

Isaac Fayose responds after his viral prayer video with Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chief Priest drew widespread attention online. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose rejected that reading entirely, stressing that praying for a sitting president is not the same as endorsing his administration or abandoning the opposition.

"We prayed for his father, which is my president, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So that doesn't mean I'm in APC. I'm still Obidient, 101% Obidient," he said firmly.

He went on to describe his bond with the Tinubu family as a personal one that exists independently of politics, adding that he had even told Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chief Priest during their discussions that the Obidient camp would ultimately win in 2027.

"I told them, 'We're going to win them.' That we are going to win. So this is politics without hate," Fayose said.

He also dismissed suggestions that he had been paid to soften his stance.

"Isaac don't collect dollar. Isaac is a billionaire. Isaac doesn't need dollar. Isaac just wants to see a beautiful country."

Watch Isaac Fayose address the viral prayer video on Instagram below:

Isaac Fayose criticises Remi Tinubu’s appeal to singers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose criticised First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s call for Afrobeats stars like Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake to channel money spent on luxury cars into charitable foundations.

In a post on Instagram, Fayose argued that the First Lady’s appeal was misdirected, insisting that APC governors with larger budgets should be the ones funding poverty alleviation rather than entertainers.

He recalled her earlier encouragement for governors to buy exotic vehicles for APC women leaders, describing it as contradictory, while noting that artistes already contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Source: Legit.ng