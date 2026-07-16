An upcoming actress shared a video recounting her experience at a Peggy Ovire audition, praising the star's warmth and generosity

The upcoming actress revealed that attendees were fed, treated with respect, and given transport fare home at the audition

Peggy Ovire responded to the heartfelt tribute, blessing the young actress's hustle and thanking her for the kind words

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has become the talk of social media after a young actress shared her experience at one of her film auditions, painting a picture of kindness that fans say is rare in the industry.

On July 12, 2026, an upcoming actress identified on social media as Mariama Muhammed Deboss posted a video on Instagram featuring herself, Peggy Ovire and other attendees, alongside a touching tribute to the veteran actress.

Peggy Ovire earns admiration for her thoughtful gesture towards participants during a movie audition. Photo: peggyovire/mariama_deboss

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the upcoming actress described the audition as unlike anything she had experienced before, noting that the atmosphere was warm, fair and genuinely humane.

"I've been to several auditions, but this is the first time I've experienced so much joy, fairness, kindness, love, and genuine consideration," Mariama wrote. "We were fed, treated with respect, and even given transport fare to get home. That has never happened to me before."

Mariama did not hold back in her admiration for Peggy Ovire, describing the actress as someone whose inner beauty outshines her outward appearance.

"You're not only beautiful on the outside but even more beautiful on the inside. Your kindness, warmth, and generosity speak volumes. You carry the heart of a mother, and every single person in that room felt it," she added. "Yesterday was more than just an audition — it was a reminder that humanity, compassion, and excellence can exist in the same space."

Peggy Ovire, who had apparently been offline due to a time difference, spotted the post days later and responded warmly on July 16.

"Awwww I'm just seeing this oh been away time difference. May God bless your hustle ❤️❤️ thanks for the beautiful words," she wrote in the comments section.

See the Instagram post that sparked the outpouring of praise on Peggy Ovire below:

Fans react to the post of the young actress praising Peggy Ovire after her experience at the movie audition

The post drew an outpouring of admiration from followers and fans of the actress.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@tumuhimbissepromisse said:

"God bless you forever queen ❤️"

@mariama_deboss wrote:

"thank you soooo much mama we appreciate 😍😍😍 and we LOVEEEE YOUUUU"

@tumuhimbissepromisse added:

"Am so proud of you my Peggylicious Peggy 🥰 God will continue blessing you darling"

Peggy Ovire wins hearts after her kind treatment of aspiring actors at a recent movie audition comes to light. Photo: peggyovire/mariama_deboss

Source: Instagram

Peggy Ovire adopts new title amid divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire adopted a new title, referring to herself as “Miss Peggy Ovire” in a Snapchat video, following unconfirmed reports of her divorce from actor Frederick Leonard.

The development came shortly after she shared a cryptic post saying, “Thank You Jesus. It is Done,” which many linked to her marriage troubles.

This latest move follows weeks of public accusations against Leonard, including claims of infidelity and his failure to appear in court for divorce proceedings, further fueling speculation that their separation has been finalised.

Source: Legit.ng