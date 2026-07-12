Isaac Fayose reacted after First Lady Remi Tinubu urged Davido, Burna Boy and Asake to set up charity foundations

Fayose argued that APC governors had far greater resources to tackle poverty and should be held to a higher standard

He acknowledged that artistes like Davido and Asake already support people, insisting state governments must also commit public funds to welfare

Isaac Fayose has pushed back against First Lady Oluremi Tinubu's public appeal to Afrobeats stars, saying her message was directed at the wrong audience.

The reaction came after Remi Tinubu, speaking at an event in Lokoja, Kogi State on Saturday, urged entertainers such as Davido, Burna Boy and Asake to channel money spent on expensive cars into charitable foundations instead.

She cited the example of Senegalese singer Akon, pointing out that governments cannot fight poverty alone.

Isaac Fayose urges First Lady Remi Tinubu to direct her call for poverty relief to APC governors instead of Nigerian entertainers. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/officialoluremitinubu/davido

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose, in a post shared on his official Instagram page on Sunday, argued that the First Lady's appeal would carry far more weight if it were directed at governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The controversial media personality also recalled an earlier instance in which the First Lady allegedly encouraged those same governors to buy exotic vehicles for APC women leaders across their states, a point he used to explain what he described as a contradiction in her position.

"I disagree with our First Lady Aunty Remi Tinubu on @davido @burnaboygram @asakemusic to use their hard earned money or the money they are using to buy big cars on charity…. When governors are with their money 😭😭😭 Why can’t APC state governors take 500 million monthly to support the poor people in their various states ??? Why instruct them to buy jeeps for APC women leaders when people are poor in their various states 😮😮😮😮😮😮"

Isaac Fayose shares his view on Remi Tinubu's appeal to top Nigerian entertainers, saying governors should do more to help the poor. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose's message to APC governors

Isaac Fayose acknowledged that artistes such as Davido and Asake already make meaningful contributions to their communities through personal gestures and charitable acts.

His argument was that state governments, with considerably larger budgets and public mandates, should be doing far more.

"If you advise APC governors to set aside N500 million every month to support the poor and the needy, they will do it. Davido and Asake have been trying in their own ways. The governors should also contribute their resources to help the people," he said.

Watch Isaac Fayose's full reaction to the First Lady's appeal to the entertainers here:

Fans react to Isaac Fayose's video

Nigerians largely sided with Fayose in the comments, with many expressing frustration at the idea of wealthy public officials looking to private entertainers to fund social welfare.

@shantizworld wrote:

"God will never take His wisdom away from you. You knew exactly what was on my mind, that's exactly what I wanted to say. This musician they're talking about, it's not as if they can't do it. But as the First Lady, she's not encouraging them to do it. As the Yoruba would say, 'Eṣin wa ju láwọ sáré.'"

@gudnex_dd commented:

"You dey mind our first lady. 😂 That woman just Dey reason us less aswear Make young pple wey Sweat for their money go give the poor?. Make them do your own work for you with their private money 😂"

@CFCVibesHQ said:

"Lol I said this yesterday una dey abuse me Them dey chop but no want make poor man too enjoy The wife dey act poor in d Public Chop life in private"

@psycho_Tochi added:

"They rather keep the poor in abject poverty, if the economy works, who them go manipulate"

Isaac Fayose attacks his elder brother Ayodele Fayose

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose criticised his elder brother, former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose, over comments he made about the recent abduction in Oyo state.

While Ayodele suggested the incident might have been politically orchestrated and stressed that governors should be held accountable as chief security officers, Isaac accused him of hypocrisy, pointing out that kidnappings also occurred under his watch in Ekiti.

In a fiery response, Isaac urged his brother to remain quiet if he had nothing constructive to say, adding that governors often pocket security votes while citizens suffer.

Source: Legit.ng