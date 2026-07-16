Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has warned social media trolls after clashing with a female critic over comments about her body

The actress did not hold back as she responded to the troll before issuing a message to others who may want to attack her online

The latest exchange comes after Sarah has repeatedly engaged critics over comments about her appearance and cosmetic procedures

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has issued a stern warning to social media trolls after trading words with a female critic.

The drama began after the troll reportedly took a swipe at the actress’s body.

In response, the actress questioned why people who criticise others do not first examine themselves. She also mocked the woman’s weight while firing back at the body-shaming comment.

Following the exchange, the actress warned other trolls to think twice before coming for her.

Sarah Martins warns social media trolls after clashing with a female critic over comments about her body. Photos: Sarah Martins.

Source: Instagram

“Before you come for me, make sure you’re exceptionally beautiful,” she wrote.

Sarah described one critic as a “walking trauma” and accused her of body-shaming someone who had done nothing to her.

“I get Una time this week!” the actress added.

The latest clash is not the first time Sarah has engaged online critics over her appearance.

She previously responded to a troll who called her “aunty” and attributed her looks to multiple surgeries.

On another occasion, she dismissed a comment linking her financial success to her BBL, insisting that her achievements came from her hard work, business ventures and properties.

Read Sarah Martins' post warning troll:

Reactions trail Sarah Martins' post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@modupeola_jay stated:

"What do people gain in this trolling of a thing self most especially on public figures? I mean, you don't know someone, you have never met them, and you will just be h@ting on them, why? What joy do you people derive from it? O ga o"

@princess_nikel_4real noted:

"As the saying goes ,before you gossip make sure you are well dress ,you can't look like sh*t and talk sh*t at the same time"

Sarah Martins questions why people who criticise others do not first examine themselves. Photo: Sarah Martins.

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins faces backlash with promo video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared a promotional video that drew criticism from fans, who felt the recording dragged on and focused too much on her body.

The actress, who recently relocated to Lagos and bought a car, showcased her skincare products while offering old stock at giveaway prices to make room for new arrivals.

However, many viewers questioned her presentation style, with some accusing her of highlighting body parts rather than the products she was advertising.

Source: Legit.ng