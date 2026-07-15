Falz questioned First Lady Remi Tinubu's remark that Nigerians should help reduce the pressure on the government

The rapper also criticised what he described as the government's priorities, asking why luxury spending appears to take precedence

Falz revisited the "E Mi L'okan" campaign slogan, describing it as one of the most unbelievable political statements he has ever heard

Nigerian rapper and actor Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has reacted strongly to First Lady Remi Tinubu's recent comment that the pressure on the federal government is too much and that young Nigerians should lend a helping hand.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, the music star questioned the statement, insisting that leadership comes with responsibilities that elected officials willingly accepted.

"What do you mean pressure on the government? Did anyone beg you to take up this role?" Falz asked.

Falz questions First Lady Remi Tinubu's remark that Nigerians should help reduce the pressure on the government. Photos: Falz/Oluremi Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

The rapper also criticised the government's spending, arguing that resources appear to be channelled towards luxury purchases while insecurity continues to affect millions of Nigerians.

According to him, acquiring vehicles, jets and other expensive assets should not overshadow efforts to tackle the country's pressing security challenges.

Falz also revisited President Bola Tinubu's famous "E Mi L'okan" campaign slogan, which translates to "It's my turn."

The entertainer described the slogan as the most absurd political statement he had ever heard, arguing that anyone who campaigned with such confidence should not later complain about the weight of governing.

Watch X video of Falz speaking about First Lady, Remi Tinubu here:

Reactions trail Falz's comments on Remi Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Ogadimw stated:

"Flax don’t be worried and surprised, your Yorugba brothers are too lazy that they can’t just think outside the box. Oduduwa lazy republic Emilokan my foot "

@mrIphanyi commented:

"We keep waking up to garbage each day. They've destroyed our lives already, now they want to enslave our great grandchildren"

@enney4real noted:

"Political slogans often return to the spotlight when leaders face criticism. Whether people agree or disagree, performance is what citizens remember most. Do you think results matter more than campaign promises?"

Falz criticises what he described as the government's priorities. Photos: Falz.

Source: Instagram

Falz blasts police over Delta shooting

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Falz criticised the police for shielding the identity of an officer accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State.

The rapper expressed his strong disapproval on his Instagram story after the police released an official image of the suspect with his face covered.

Falz stated that the covering was unnecessary because the public had already seen the officer's face in earlier videos of the incident.

Source: Legit.ng