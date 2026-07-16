Wizkid's father, Alhaji Muniru Balogun, was spotted singing along to his son's 2014 hit Ojuelegba during a family outing in London

The heartwarming video showed the elderly man in traditional Yoruba attire seated with younger family members at a lively restaurant setting

Fans flooded the comments calling it a proud father moment, with one user thanking him for giving the world 'the Greatest of all time

Wizkid's father. Allhaji Muniru Balogun has given fans a heartwarming glimpse into the Balogun family life, and the internet is absolutely loving it.

A video circulating on Instagram captures Alhaji Muniru Balogun, the father of Grammy-nominated Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, singing along to his 2014 hit song Ojuelegba. during what appears to be a celebratory family dinner in London.

Reactions trail video of Wizkid's father, family vibing to Ojuelegba in London. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared on July 15, 2026, quickly gained traction online for its genuinely touching display of family pride.

In the footage, Alhaji Balogun is dressed in a crisp white agbada and matching cap, seated comfortably alongside younger relatives in a warmly lit restaurant adorned with decorative floral arrangements.

A bearded man in glasses wearing a tan traditional outfit sits close by, clearly matching the elderly man's energy as both sing the lyrics word for word. A woman later playfully photobombs the clip, adding to the joyful atmosphere.

Wizkid's father, family vibe to Ojuelegba in London. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Family moment that touched hearts

Ojuelegba, released in 2014, remains one of Wizkid's most beloved tracks and a defining moment in the Afrobeats movement globally.

Seeing the song's artist's own father belt out the words from memory, visibly at ease and happy, surrounded by family, struck a chord with followers who found the moment both endearing and symbolic.

Here is the Instagram video of Wizkid's father and family members below:

Reactions trail video of Wizkid's father

Fans wasted no time sharing their feelings in the comments section:

@callme__onah wrote:

"Baba sef don confirm say na world record proud father right there"

@itsridhim_ reacted:

"Goosebumps won finish me"

@mr__westt commented:

"A proud dad moment "

@tycoon4rl shared:

"Proud Family Moment"

@_boluuuuuu wrote:

"Somebody bring me back here. This video is the highlight of today's Greatness!"

@asap_funds_001 added:

"Thank u daddy, for giving us the Greatest of all time"

@_boluuuuuu also noted:

"Grandpopsy is watching everything also. He was talking about the Afronation performance love love this video"

Wizkid's son Bolu sags like father

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Wizkid's first son, Bolu, surfaced online, with a video of him recorded without his consent going viral.

In the clip, he was sagging like his father, and the mannerism displayed was just like the Ojuelegba crooner.

He was not happy when he noticed that someone was recording him. Fans also shared their hot takes about him while comparing him with his musician father.

Source: Legit.ng