Mozambique confirmed the African countries whose citizens qualified for visa-free entry under its 2026 immigration policy

Eligible travellers were informed that visa-free access did not remove the requirement to comply with entry conditions, including electronic travel authorisation where applicable

Immigration authorities clarified that permitted lengths of stay varied by nationality and passport type

Travellers planning a trip to Mozambique can now check whether they qualify for visa-free entry after the country's immigration authorities confirmed the list of African nations whose citizens are exempt from obtaining a visa before travelling in 2026.

The visa exemption forms part of Mozambique's efforts to facilitate tourism, business travel and regional integration by allowing eligible visitors to enter the country without first applying for a traditional visa, provided they meet the applicable conditions.

Mozambique updated its visa-free travel policy for eligible African countries. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Mozambique's National Immigration Service, citizens of selected African countries can enjoy visa-free entry for tourism and business purposes, although the permitted length of stay varies by nationality. In many cases, eligible travellers are still required to complete an electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before departure.

19 African countries eligible for Mozambique visa-free entry in 2026

The following African countries qualify for visa-free entry under Mozambique's current policy:

Angola

Botswana

Cabo Verde

Egypt*

Guinea-Bissau*

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Namibia

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Seychelles

South Africa

Eswatini

Tanzania

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

*Certain passport categories apply for Egypt and Guinea-Bissau.

Length of stay varies by country

Mozambique's immigration authorities said the duration of visa-free stays depends on the traveller's nationality.

Mozambique confirmed 19 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Visitors from countries including Botswana, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania may stay for up to 90 days for tourism or business, while nationals of Angola, Cabo Verde, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa (ordinary passport holders), Eswatini, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe are generally permitted to stay for 30 days.

Some countries qualify only if travellers hold diplomatic, official or service passports, while others extend the exemption to holders of ordinary passports.

Travellers may still need an electronic Travel Authorisation

Although eligible citizens do not need a traditional visa, many are required to obtain an electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before travelling.

Applicants can complete the process through Mozambique's official immigration portal by submitting their personal details, uploading the required documents and paying any applicable administrative fees where necessary.

After approval, travellers are advised to download and print the electronic authorisation before boarding their flight and upon arrival in Mozambique.

Documents travellers should carry

Even where visas are waived, immigration officials may request:

A valid passport

Proof of accommodation

Return or onward travel ticket

Evidence of sufficient funds

Any additional documents required for the purpose of travel

Travellers are advised to verify the latest immigration rules before departure, as entry requirements and visa policies may change without prior notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which African countries can enter Mozambique without a visa in 2026?

Mozambique currently grants visa-free entry to citizens of 19 African countries, including Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Tanzania and Mauritius, subject to applicable conditions.

Do visa-free travellers still need an eTA?

Yes. Many eligible travellers must obtain an electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before travelling, even though they are exempt from obtaining a traditional visa.

How long can visitors stay in Mozambique without a visa?

The permitted stay depends on nationality. Some travellers can remain for up to 90 days, while others are allowed stays of up to 30 days.

Can Nigerians enter Mozambique without a visa?

No. Nigeria is not included on Mozambique's current list of visa-exempt countries. Nigerian travellers should apply for the appropriate visa before travelling.

Does visa-free entry guarantee admission into Mozambique?

No. Immigration officers have the final authority to admit travellers after verifying that all entry requirements have been met.

Source: Legit.ng