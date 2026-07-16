Poland's government published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa, covering nations from across the globe

Only three African countries made Poland's visa-free list, alongside several other nations from several continents and regions

The visa-free arrangement does not cover entry for employment or other paid activities, and stays must comply with the conditions set by Polish authorities

Poland has published an official list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without obtaining a visa, and only three African nations appear on it.

According to the list released by the Polish government, only three African countries whose passport holders qualify for visa-free travel to Poland.

Poland names 3 African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry. Photo: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The rest of the continent, including major nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, does not feature on the exemption list, as of the time of this report.

African Countries on Poland's Visa-Free List

The three African nations that made the cut occupy very different corners of the continent, and they are:

Mauritius Seychelles São Tomé and Príncipe

Mauritius and Seychelles are both island nations in the Indian Ocean, while São Tomé and Príncipe is a small island country situated in the Gulf of Guinea off the west coast of Central Africa.

All three countries have historically maintained stronger diplomatic and economic ties with European nations compared to many of their continental peers.

The broader list includes countries from across the Americas, Asia, and Oceania, alongside European Union and European Economic Area member states, which enjoy unrestricted movement rights within the bloc as of 1 May 2004. Notable inclusions from outside Europe are the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates.

Poland: Key Conditions for Visa-Free Entry

Poland's government has outlined several important conditions that apply to the arrangement. The visa-free status covers short-term stays and does not extend to entry for employment or any other form of paid activity, except for citizens of EU and EEA member states. Travellers seeking to stay longer or work in Poland are still required to obtain the appropriate visa or permit.

Some countries on the list are granted visa-free access only for holders of biometric passports, meaning standard passports may not be sufficient. Citizens of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, Serbia, and Ukraine, for instance, must hold biometric travel documents to benefit from the arrangement.

Persons holding refugee travel documents issued under the 1951 Geneva Convention or the 1954 New York Convention are generally not permitted to enter Poland without a visa.

An exception applies to refugees residing in Ireland and the United Kingdom, who have been exempt from this requirement since 21 May 2025, provided their stay does not exceed three months and they hold a valid travel document issued under the relevant conventions.

Polish diplomatic missions and consular offices remain the authoritative source for detailed guidance on entry and residency rules for travellers planning a visit.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies

Source: Legit.ng