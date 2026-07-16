The family has announced funeral arrangements for physiotherapist Mary Habila after her death at Minister David Umahi's home

David Umahi has requested an autopsy after the 26-year-old was found dead at his Ebonyi residence

The report outlines what the family and minister have said, while key questions about her death remain unanswered

The family of 26-year-old physiotherapist Mary Habila, popularly known as Mara, has announced Friday, July 17, 2026, as the date for her burial following her death at a residence belonging to the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Mary reportedly died on June 27, 2026. Her death attracted nationwide attention after she was found dead at the minister's residence in Ebonyi state.

Family announces burial arrangements for physiotherapist Mary Habila. Photo: sowore

Source: Twitter

Funeral to hold in Kaduna

A funeral announcement issued by the family stated that Mary was born on September 18, 2000, and died on June 27, 2026, at the age of 26.

According to the announcement shared by Daily Trust, her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at the Deeper Life Bible Church in Nok, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Umahi requests autopsy

Following the incident, Minister of Works David Umahi called for an autopsy to determine the cause of Mary's death.

The minister also said Mary had been seconded from the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences in Ebonyi State to the Federal Ministry of Works.

The circumstances surrounding her death have not been established.

The report did not state the cause of death, announce the outcome of any police investigation, or mention any arrest or criminal charges connected to the case.

An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of her death.

Physiotherapist's death: ADC asks Umahi to step aside

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) called for an independent investigation into the death of physiotherapist Mary Habila, who died at the Ebonyi residence of Works Minister David Umahi.

Mary Habila's family announces burial plans following her death. Photo:@Pharmacio001, @realdaveumahi

Source: Twitter

The opposition party urged Umahi to step aside while the investigation is ongoing, insisting that an independent inquiry and a public autopsy report were necessary to establish the circumstances surrounding Habila's death.

The ADC also criticised the Tinubu administration over its handling of allegations involving public officials. Umahi, however, maintained there was no cover-up, saying the matter was reported to the police and an autopsy would determine the cause of death.

Umahi speaks on insults against Tinubu

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Works Minister David Umahi said he feels saddened whenever people insult President Bola Tinubu. He described him as a leader focused on delivering infrastructure projects across the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Akwanga–Maiduguri Superhighway project, Umahi defended the government's use of reinforced concrete for major roads and praised Tinubu's commitment to expanding road infrastructure.

The minister also urged Nigerians to support Tinubu's administration in the 2027 general elections.

Umahi explains Obi's debate claim

Legit.ng previously reported that Works Minister David Umahi claimed Peter Obi declined his invitation to a public debate because he could not defend his record when compared with Umahi's performance in government.

Umahi said the proposed debate was intended to compare governance records rather than presidential ambitions. He responded after Obi argued that such an exchange was only appropriate between presidential candidates.

Source: Legit.ng