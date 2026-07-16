The stock market extended its losses as investors lost N32.16 billion, with the NGX All-Share Index declining by 0.09%

The decline was driven by losses in Eunisell, BUA Cement, CAP, Transcorp, and Access Holdings, despite strong buying interest across the market

TAJS Bank, First HoldCo, UBA, and McNichols topped the gainers' chart, while Eunisell, BUA Cement, CAP, and Royal Exchange led the losers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed lower on Thursday, July 16, 2026, extending the previous session's losses as profit-taking in selected large- and mid-cap stocks dragged the benchmark index lower.

Market data showed that the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.09%, falling from 242,366.75 points to 242,145.61 points. Investors' wealth also dropped by approximately N32.16 billion, while the market capitalisation slipped by 0.02%.

Investors lose N32 billion after Nigerian stock market closes lower Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Exchange attributed the slower decline in market capitalisation partly to the additional listing of 13.81 billion ordinary shares of Sterling Financial Holdings Company on Thursday.

Despite the bearish close, market breadth remained positive, with 27 gainers outperforming 23 losers, reflecting sustained buying interest in several stocks even as investors booked profits in some heavyweight counters.

Top gainers

TAJS Bank surged from N89.99 to N99.50, gaining N9.50 (10.56%).

First HoldCo advanced from N79.35 to N87.25, adding N7.90 (9.96%).

McNichols rose from N5.00 to N5.40, up N0.40 (8.00%).

UBA climbed from N41.00 to N44.25, gaining N3.25 (7.93%).

Veritas Kapital increased from N1.46 to N1.56, adding N0.10 (6.85%).

Top losers

FGSUK2032S7 declined from N130.72 to N115.50, losing N15.22 (11.64%).

Eunisell fell from N210.00 to N189.00, shedding N21.00 (10.00%).

BUA Cement dropped from N306.20 to N275.60, losing N30.60 (9.99%).

CAP fell from N157.60 to N142.45, down N15.15 (9.61%).

Royal Exchange declined from N1.57 to N1.42, losing N0.15 (9.55%).

Seplat records the highest traded value as Nigerian stock market closes lower Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks

A total of 498.45 million shares valued at N34.87 billion were traded in 39,484 deals, representing stronger market activity than the previous session.

Japaul Gold led trading by volume with 77.66 million shares.

Access Holdings followed with 41.16 million shares.

First HoldCo traded 38.80 million shares.

UBA recorded 31.53 million shares.

Fidelity Bank exchanged 23.81 million shares.

By value, Seplat dominated the market with trades worth N13.19 billion, accounting for 37.82% of the total value traded. First HoldCo and GTCO ranked among the other top stocks by traded value.

5 steps to buy refinery shares as Dangote confirms IPO date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that investors are positioning ahead of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Dangote Group’s refinery, with President and Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, confirming that the listing is expected to launch in September 2026.

Dangote disclosed this during an interaction with journalists after leading chairman Femi Otedola and senior executives of First HoldCo and its subsidiaries on a tour of the refinery complex in Lagos.

He added that allocations will be divided between a private placement and an IPO that targets massive public ownership.

Source: Legit.ng