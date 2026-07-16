Stock Market Extends Losses as Investors Shed N32bn Despite Positive Market Breadth
- The stock market extended its losses as investors lost N32.16 billion, with the NGX All-Share Index declining by 0.09%
- The decline was driven by losses in Eunisell, BUA Cement, CAP, Transcorp, and Access Holdings, despite strong buying interest across the market
- TAJS Bank, First HoldCo, UBA, and McNichols topped the gainers' chart, while Eunisell, BUA Cement, CAP, and Royal Exchange led the losers
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and market trends.
The Nigerian stock market closed lower on Thursday, July 16, 2026, extending the previous session's losses as profit-taking in selected large- and mid-cap stocks dragged the benchmark index lower.
Market data showed that the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.09%, falling from 242,366.75 points to 242,145.61 points. Investors' wealth also dropped by approximately N32.16 billion, while the market capitalisation slipped by 0.02%.
The Nigerian Exchange attributed the slower decline in market capitalisation partly to the additional listing of 13.81 billion ordinary shares of Sterling Financial Holdings Company on Thursday.
Despite the bearish close, market breadth remained positive, with 27 gainers outperforming 23 losers, reflecting sustained buying interest in several stocks even as investors booked profits in some heavyweight counters.
Top gainers
- TAJS Bank surged from N89.99 to N99.50, gaining N9.50 (10.56%).
- First HoldCo advanced from N79.35 to N87.25, adding N7.90 (9.96%).
- McNichols rose from N5.00 to N5.40, up N0.40 (8.00%).
- UBA climbed from N41.00 to N44.25, gaining N3.25 (7.93%).
- Veritas Kapital increased from N1.46 to N1.56, adding N0.10 (6.85%).
Top losers
- FGSUK2032S7 declined from N130.72 to N115.50, losing N15.22 (11.64%).
- Eunisell fell from N210.00 to N189.00, shedding N21.00 (10.00%).
- BUA Cement dropped from N306.20 to N275.60, losing N30.60 (9.99%).
- CAP fell from N157.60 to N142.45, down N15.15 (9.61%).
- Royal Exchange declined from N1.57 to N1.42, losing N0.15 (9.55%).
Most active stocks
A total of 498.45 million shares valued at N34.87 billion were traded in 39,484 deals, representing stronger market activity than the previous session.
- Japaul Gold led trading by volume with 77.66 million shares.
- Access Holdings followed with 41.16 million shares.
- First HoldCo traded 38.80 million shares.
- UBA recorded 31.53 million shares.
- Fidelity Bank exchanged 23.81 million shares.
By value, Seplat dominated the market with trades worth N13.19 billion, accounting for 37.82% of the total value traded. First HoldCo and GTCO ranked among the other top stocks by traded value.
5 steps to buy refinery shares as Dangote confirms IPO date
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that investors are positioning ahead of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Dangote Group’s refinery, with President and Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, confirming that the listing is expected to launch in September 2026.
Dangote disclosed this during an interaction with journalists after leading chairman Femi Otedola and senior executives of First HoldCo and its subsidiaries on a tour of the refinery complex in Lagos.
He added that allocations will be divided between a private placement and an IPO that targets massive public ownership.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.