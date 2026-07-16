Pastor Eno Eze, the wife of the founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, has shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband during a recent church service

While ministering, Pastor Eno revealed that her husband has been pastoring and mentoring her for over 24 years, dating back to 2002

She emotionally stated that she initially resisted his attempts to reshape her character and speech but is now glad he did

Pastor Jerry Eze, the convener of the widely popular global digital prayer platform, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), and his wife, Pastor Eno, have once again captured the hearts of social media users.

During a recent church service, a video of Pastor Eno sharing her journey of personal and spiritual mentorship under her husband went viral, showcasing the deep-seated respect and love between the ministerial power couple.

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife, Pastor Eno, confesses her love to her husband. Photo credit: Pastor Jerry Eze/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Wife of Pastor Jerry Eze honours him

While standing on the altar to minister, Pastor Eno paused to specially celebrate her husband, who was seated in the congregation. She warmly described him not just as her life partner, but as her spiritual guide and father.

Addressing him, she said:

"I want to specially celebrate my own pastor, my own papa, my own prophet. Papa, you have pastored me for over 24 years now. Since 2002, you have been my pastor, and every day has been better than the day before."

She went on to describe him as her "destiny midwife," expressing profound gratitude for his continuous guidance in her life.

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife recounts marital journey

Pastor Eno went on to share a vulnerable and humorous insight into the early years of their relationship. She admitted that in her "lack of understanding" years ago, she used to fight back when he tried to correct her or push her to grow.

According to her, she once protested his mentorship, saying:

"You want to change me. By the time you finish changing me, I will not recognize myself."

Looking back on her life today as a refined, eloquent, and powerful woman of God, she conceded emotionally that his persistence was exactly what she needed.

"Papa, I don’t recognize myself, but I am excited that you did not listen to me and you kept insisting that I be the woman that I am today. All the credit is yours," she added.

The sweet moment of public display of affection (PDA) drew loud cheers and applause from the audience, with many taking to social media to praise the couple's exemplary marriage and mutual respect.

Watch the lovely video below:

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife marks wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Eno Jerry, the wife of Pastor Jerry Eze, has celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message to her husband on social media.

Pastor Eno released throwback pictures of herself with her beloved husband, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD).

Source: Legit.ng