NURTW National President MC Oluomo opened up about his journey at Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule's 80th birthday

The transport union boss revealed he started providing for his mother at age 13 and built his career without formal education

MC Oluomo boasted that his 9 children, trained in the United States, include doctors and lawyers, sparking reactions online

NURTW National President MC Oluomo, whose full name is Musiliu Akinsanya, has stirred conversation online after delivering a candid speech about his life story and the academic achievements of his children at a birthday celebration.

The transport union chief made the remarks at the 80th birthday party of Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule, where he reflected openly on his upbringing, his work ethic, and the pride he takes in his family.

Reactions as MC Oluomo shares how he succeeded without formal education, brags about raising 9 children in US. Photo credit@kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

According to Oluomo, he began shouldering financial responsibility for his mother at just 13 years old, a claim that drew both admiration and scepticism from followers online.

The NURTW boss also acknowledged that he never received a formal education but was unapologetic about it, stating that his practical intelligence more than compensates for any academic qualification.

"Though I am not educated, but the Internet in my head surpasses a degree holder," he said.

MC Oluomo speaks on how he started taking care of his mother at 13. Photo credit@mcoluomo

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo's children and their achievements

Perhaps the most talked-about part of his speech was his boast about his nine children, all of whom he said are well-trained in the United States. Among them, he said, are doctors and lawyers, a point he delivered with evident pride.

The self-made union boss framed his children's success as the ultimate reward for decades of hard work and sacrifice, painting a picture of a man who prioritised their futures above his own comfort.

Here is the Instagram video of MC Oluomo speaking about his life and children at the birthday celebration:

What fans are saying

The video quickly gained traction online, with many Nigerians weighing in on his remarks.

@lagiwa wrote:

"One reason I respect this man is the fact that even though he's unlettered, he ensured all his children got the best education."

@iyabeezevents commented:

"It is called street credibility."

@wayselm4 questioned:

"13 years as how abi 30 years."

@sewedolagos reacted:

"Street wise. I love it for him, I am very happy for him."

@oladokunraphaelwhite shared:

"I used to tell men who are not educated that your children are your glory. The same thing with married men, your wife is your glory, you'll be respected for how your wife and children appear. I don't care what I eat and wear, but my major concern is how my wife and children appear in the society."

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos state chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng