Malta Releases Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Without Visa
- Malta published a full list of countries whose nationals are exempt from holding a visa when crossing its external borders
- Only few African countries made Malta's visa-free list, with Mauritius, Seychelles, and Trinidad and Tobago among the exempted nations
- An official post sharing the full list sparked interest online, with many travellers checking whether their country made the cut
Malta has published the official list of countries whose citizens can travel to the European island nation without a visa, and the breakdown has drawn attention online.
The list covers nationals who are not required to hold a visa when crossing Malta's external borders.
A total of around 60 countries appear on the official exempted list, spanning North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and a small number of African nations.
Which African countries made the list
Mauritius and Seychelles, both island nations in the Indian Ocean, are the countries on the African continent whose passport holders can enter Malta without a visa.
Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean nation with African heritage ties, also appears on the list.
Other African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt are absent from the exemption list, meaning their nationals must apply for a visa before travelling to Malta.
Full list of visa-free countries for Malta
The full list of the exempted countries from the Malta Government website includes:
1. Albania
2. Andorra
3. Antigua and Barbuda
4. Argentina
5. Australia
6. Bahamas
7. Barbados
8. Bosnia and Herzegovina
9. Brazil
10. Brunei Darussalam
11. Canada
12. Chile
13. Colombia
14. Costa Rica
15. Dominica
16. El Salvador
17. North Macedonia
18. Georgia
19. Grenada
20. Guatemala
21. Holy See (Vatican City State)
22. Honduras
23. Israel
24. Japan
25. Kiribati
26. Malaysia
27. Marshall Islands
28. Mauritius
29. Mexico
30. Micronesia
31. Moldova
32. Monaco
33. Montenegro
34. New Zealand
35. Nicaragua
36. Palau
37. Panama
38. Paraguay
39. Peru
40. Samoa
41. San Marino
42. Serbia
43. Seychelles
44. Singapore
45. Solomon Islands
46. South Korea
47. St Kitts and Nevis
48. St Lucia
49. St Vincent and the Grenadines
50. Timor-Leste
51. Tonga
52. Trinidad and Tobago
53. Tuvalu
54. Ukraine
55. United Arab Emirates
56. United States of America
57. United Kingdom
58. Uruguay
59. Vanuatu
60. Venezuela
Malta is a member of the European Union and part of the Schengen Area, meaning a Schengen visa also grants access to the country under standard Schengen rules.
However, the countries listed above enjoy direct visa-free entry regardless of Schengen arrangements.
8 countries can visit Mauritius
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mauritius granted visa-free access to citizens of several countries across Africa, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.
The list included Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, and three Caribbean nations.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.