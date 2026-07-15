Malta published a full list of countries whose nationals are exempt from holding a visa when crossing its external borders

Only few African countries made Malta's visa-free list, with Mauritius, Seychelles, and Trinidad and Tobago among the exempted nations

An official post sharing the full list sparked interest online, with many travellers checking whether their country made the cut

Malta has published the official list of countries whose citizens can travel to the European island nation without a visa, and the breakdown has drawn attention online.

The list covers nationals who are not required to hold a visa when crossing Malta's external borders.

Malta updates visa-free entry list for foreign nationals. Photo credit: Maltese Consulate, Leon Neal/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A total of around 60 countries appear on the official exempted list, spanning North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and a small number of African nations.

Which African countries made the list

Mauritius and Seychelles, both island nations in the Indian Ocean, are the countries on the African continent whose passport holders can enter Malta without a visa.

Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean nation with African heritage ties, also appears on the list.

Other African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt are absent from the exemption list, meaning their nationals must apply for a visa before travelling to Malta.

Full list of visa-free countries for Malta

The full list of the exempted countries from the Malta Government website includes:

1. Albania

2. Andorra

3. Antigua and Barbuda

4. Argentina

5. Australia

6. Bahamas

7. Barbados

8. Bosnia and Herzegovina

9. Brazil

10. Brunei Darussalam

11. Canada

12. Chile

13. Colombia

14. Costa Rica

15. Dominica

16. El Salvador

17. North Macedonia

18. Georgia

19. Grenada

20. Guatemala

21. Holy See (Vatican City State)

22. Honduras

23. Israel

24. Japan

25. Kiribati

26. Malaysia

27. Marshall Islands

28. Mauritius

29. Mexico

30. Micronesia

31. Moldova

32. Monaco

33. Montenegro

34. New Zealand

35. Nicaragua

36. Palau

37. Panama

38. Paraguay

39. Peru

40. Samoa

41. San Marino

42. Serbia

43. Seychelles

44. Singapore

45. Solomon Islands

46. South Korea

47. St Kitts and Nevis

48. St Lucia

49. St Vincent and the Grenadines

50. Timor-Leste

51. Tonga

52. Trinidad and Tobago

53. Tuvalu

54. Ukraine

55. United Arab Emirates

56. United States of America

57. United Kingdom

58. Uruguay

59. Vanuatu

60. Venezuela

Malta is a member of the European Union and part of the Schengen Area, meaning a Schengen visa also grants access to the country under standard Schengen rules.

However, the countries listed above enjoy direct visa-free entry regardless of Schengen arrangements.

8 countries can visit Mauritius

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mauritius granted visa-free access to citizens of several countries across Africa, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

The list included Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, and three Caribbean nations.

Source: Legit.ng