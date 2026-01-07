Femi Adebayo has shared joyful news about his first child, a daughter, following her impressive academic achievement

In the video, the actor became emotional as he spoke lovingly about his daughter and made a heartfelt promise to her

He also showered her with prayers and good wishes, while fans joined him in celebrating and rejoicing over her success

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo was filled with joy as he announced that his first child, Niniola Firdaos Adebayo, has graduated from university.

The movie star shared an adorable video celebrating his daughter’s achievement as she graduated from a private institution.

Fans react as Femi Adebayo beams with joy over daughter after graduation from university. Photo credit @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The young woman, who bears a striking resemblance to her father, completed her studies at Al-Hikmah University, where she majored in Mass Communication.

While sharing the joyful news, Femi Adebayo penned an emotional post in honour of his daughter. He also recorded a heartfelt voice note in Yoruba and English, showering her with prayers and warm wishes as he celebrated her academic milestone.

Femi Adebayo prays for daughter

The actor expressed deep pride and happiness over his daughter’s achievement, describing it as a reflection of her hard work, perseverance, and dedication.

Femi Adebayo prays for daughter after graduation. Photo credit@femiadebayo

Source: Instagram

He said he was proud of the woman she has grown into and noted that her success brought him immense joy.

Femi Adebayo makes promise to daughter

Making a touching vow to his beloved daughter, Femi Adebayo assured her that he would always be there for her, no matter where life takes her.

The movie star prayed that her graduation would mark the beginning of many greater accomplishments and asked Allah to guide her steps throughout her journey.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Femi Adebayo’s colleague, Saidi Balogun, also celebrated his son’s graduation. Balogun shared photos of the proud moment and revealed that his son completed his studies in pharmacy.

Here is the Instagram video of Femi Adebayo's daughter here:

How fans reacted to Femi Adebayo post about daughter

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor about his daughter. Here are comments below:

@funmyeuniceadeoke reacted:

"Congratulations dear. Wish you all the best in life."

@kofoworolaayinke reacted:

"And who says don't bring your wins out to the public again? Alahuma Barik. This is too beautiful not to be shared, may we all abiyamos be alive to witness the success of our children....ameen."

@officialthegold shared:

"Congratulations daddy. Success in every step you take."

@tiaras_personalshopper said:

"She's so Pretty. Congrats Darling."

@ vict.oriousvic commented:

"Congratulations to you daddy's girl. God will keep and bless you."

@alasepe_funke shared:

"Very beautiful very classic, love you baby girl congratulations."

Colleague marks Femi Adebayo's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Femi Adebayo marked his birthday on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, and congratulatory messages poured in for him.

In a video sighted online, a colleague surprised him with a worship session to mark his special day.

The movie star couldn't hold back his emotions and had to be consoled by his fans in the comment section of the post.

Source: Legit.ng