Mercy Aigbe’s Husband’s Warm Words to Actress’ Daughter As She Turns 25 Capture Hearts Online
- Kazim Adeoti, husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, has sparked reactions online after celebrating Michelle on her 25th birthday
- His heartfelt message and special wishes for the celebrant quickly caught the attention of fans across social media.
- The touching tribute has many talking, with netizens admiring the bon between the two
Kazim Adeoti, the husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe,, has joined in celebrating her daughter, Michelle, as she marks her 25th birthday.
Taking to his Instagram page, Adeoti shared stunning photos of the young celebrant and expressed his pride in how Michelle has blossomed into a woman who continues to make everyone proud.
In his heartfelt message, he wished her health, happiness, and endless opportunities, while praying that she never stops striving for greater heights.
“Happy Birthday, Michelle!"
Wishing you a year filled with God’s grace, good health, happiness, and endless opportunities. You have grown into a lady who continues to make everyone proud, and I pray you never stop reaching for greater heights.
May all your efforts be rewarded, your dreams come true, and may this new chapter bring you nothing but peace, favour, and success.
Congratulations to you, darling.”
The warm tribute quickly captured attention online, with fans praising Adeoti’s thoughtful words and celebrating Michelle’s milestone birthday.
See Kazim’s Instagram post below celebrating Michelle:
Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe stirred hilarious reactions over her dramatic display in a video of her teenage son, Juwon, driving her for the first time.
On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Aigbe took to her official Instagram page to ask parents about the first time their children drove them out in a car as she shared her experience.
The highlight of the video Aigbe shared was the look on her face as she panicked in the backseat while her son confidently handled the wheel.
Sharing the video, the Nollywood star added in a caption,
"POV: My son wants to show me he is now a big boy by taking me for a ride but... Mums, how did you cope when your kid took you for a ride the first time … cc @olajuwon.gentry thank you oh!!!"
Mercy Aigbe is an actress, director, fashionista, and businesswoman. She is best known for movies like Ada Omo Daddy and The Herd.
The video comes just days after Mercy Aigbe's son Juwon graduated from secondary school.
Netizens react to Kazim's birthday post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
jami_yunus said:
"Happy birthday, dear."
helen_paul608 said:
"Happiest birthday cutie 👑🎂💫😇."
nana_yeeshabello said:
"Happy birthday 🎈🎉."
dwellingworldevent said:
"Happy Birthday Michelle ❤️❤️."
abosy.do_ibd_fashion said:
"Happy birthday damsel 😍."
martelkidz said:
"Happpy birthday Gorgeous 😍 😍."
What Mercy Aigbe said about Sola Sobowale
Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Aigbe celebrated her first movie role with Sola Sobowale during her early career days.
The actress gave her senior colleague flowers for her consistency and talent in the movie scene.
She described Sola as an incredible woman, an icon, a powerhouse, and a true inspiration.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.