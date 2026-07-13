Kazim Adeoti, husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, has sparked reactions online after celebrating Michelle on her 25th birthday

His heartfelt message and special wishes for the celebrant quickly caught the attention of fans across social media.

The touching tribute has many talking, with netizens admiring the bon between the two

Kazim Adeoti, the husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe,, has joined in celebrating her daughter, Michelle, as she marks her 25th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, Adeoti shared stunning photos of the young celebrant and expressed his pride in how Michelle has blossomed into a woman who continues to make everyone proud.

Mercy Aigbe’s husband leaves fans emotional with heartfelt words for actress’ daughter at 25. Credit: @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In his heartfelt message, he wished her health, happiness, and endless opportunities, while praying that she never stops striving for greater heights.

“Happy Birthday, Michelle!"

Wishing you a year filled with God’s grace, good health, happiness, and endless opportunities. You have grown into a lady who continues to make everyone proud, and I pray you never stop reaching for greater heights.

May all your efforts be rewarded, your dreams come true, and may this new chapter bring you nothing but peace, favour, and success.

Congratulations to you, darling.”

The warm tribute quickly captured attention online, with fans praising Adeoti’s thoughtful words and celebrating Michelle’s milestone birthday.

See Kazim’s Instagram post below celebrating Michelle:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe stirred hilarious reactions over her dramatic display in a video of her teenage son, Juwon, driving her for the first time.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Aigbe took to her official Instagram page to ask parents about the first time their children drove them out in a car as she shared her experience.

The highlight of the video Aigbe shared was the look on her face as she panicked in the backseat while her son confidently handled the wheel.

Sharing the video, the Nollywood star added in a caption,

"POV: My son wants to show me he is now a big boy by taking me for a ride but... Mums, how did you cope when your kid took you for a ride the first time … cc @olajuwon.gentry thank you oh!!!"

Mercy Aigbe is an actress, director, fashionista, and businesswoman. She is best known for movies like Ada Omo Daddy and The Herd.

The video comes just days after Mercy Aigbe's son Juwon graduated from secondary school.

Mercy Aigbe’s husband’s warm words to actress’ daughter at 25 capture hearts online. Credit: @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Kazim's birthday post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jami_yunus said:

"Happy birthday, dear."

helen_paul608 said:

"Happiest birthday cutie 👑🎂💫😇."

nana_yeeshabello said:

"Happy birthday 🎈🎉."

dwellingworldevent said:

"Happy Birthday Michelle ❤️❤️."

abosy.do_ibd_fashion said:

"Happy birthday damsel 😍."

martelkidz said:

"Happpy birthday Gorgeous 😍 😍."

What Mercy Aigbe said about Sola Sobowale

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Aigbe celebrated her first movie role with Sola Sobowale during her early career days.

The actress gave her senior colleague flowers for her consistency and talent in the movie scene.

She described Sola as an incredible woman, an icon, a powerhouse, and a true inspiration.

Source: Legit.ng