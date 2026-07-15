Diamond Platnumz made a surprising revelation about his wealth and family ties amid public interest surrounding his relationship with Zuchu

The singer’s remarks came during a special family celebration, drawing attention from fans and sparking fresh discussions online

The development follows Zuchu’s announcement about their separation, adding a new chapter to their widely followed love story

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has publicly declared that all his wealth belongs to his mother, Sandra Dangote, amid ongoing discussions surrounding his separation from fellow singer Zuchu.

The revelation came during Mama Dangote’s lavish 59th birthday celebration in July 2026, held at her newly built mansion.

Diamond Platnumz reveals the truth about his wealth as Zuchu marriage rumors intensify. Credit: @diamondplatnumz

Source: Instagram

Addressing guests and media, the WCB Wasafi CEO made what he described as a heartfelt financial confession, Tuko News reports.

Translating from Kiswahili, Diamond said:

“My property belongs to my mother, and I cannot sit around here and keep going around in circles about it or hide it; whatever belongs to me also belongs to her.”

He went further to emphasise:

“My wealth is my mother’s wealth. I cannot lie… everything that is mine belongs to her.”

The evening was marked by grand gestures. Diamond gifted his mother a luxury Rolex watch worth over KSh 7.9 million (about $61,000 USD), along with gold necklaces and bracelets sourced from Dubai. Beyond the gifts, his declaration reinforced his loyalty to his mother, reigniting conversations on social media about his family priorities.

This announcement came shortly after Zuchu, Diamond’s wife and colleague, revealed via Instagram that she and the singer had parted ways.

In her post, Zuchu, born Zuhura Othman Soud, wrote:

“Hello my GPG. My former partner and I are now separated and going through a divorce. I announce this with a heavy heart. After six years of being together, I have finally decided to choose myself.”

The 32-year-old singer added:

“I wish my former partner, Naseeb Abdul, and his family all the best. As for me, this is a time to heal and focus more on my health and my work. Our provision (or what was destined for us together) has come to an end. Praise be to Allah. We tried, but Allah has His own plans, and I have no choice but to accept them. That is human nature; that is life. Hasbunallahu wa ni’mal Wakeel.”

Diamond shares surprising details about his wealth amid relationship drama with Zuchu. Credit: @diamondplatnumz

Source: Instagram

Diamond Platnumz' outfit to JP2025 trends

Legit.ng also reported that Diamond Platnumz was seen arriving quite late at the wedding finale of his friend and fellow music star, Juma Jux.

He walked in wearing a white suit, failing to honour the black-and-gold theme of the wedding, and paired it with a studded white veil.

While Diamond impressed fans with his outfit, many questioned why he went so over the top by wearing a veil and seemingly mimicking attire typically reserved for the bride.

Source: Legit.ng