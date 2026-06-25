Femi Adebayo recently shared a heartwarming video of himself and his estranged wife, Aladuke's son

The video circulating online showed the Nollywood movie star engaging in fun activities with his son

The father-and-son bond has captured attention, with many, including celebrities, gushing about the duo

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo took time out of his busy schedule to be with his special needs son, Aridunnu.

In a video posted on his Instagram page in the early hours of Thursday, June 25, Femi surprised his son, whom he had with his estranged wife, Iyana Aduke, at his school.

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo spends time with his son Aridunnu. Credit: femiadebayosalami/iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

The video, now making the rounds on social media, captured the actor engaging in fun activities with the young boy as they played at the school playground.

“The loudest blessings are rarely the ones that make noise. Sometimes, they’re found in small smiles, familiar eyes, and moments you’ll replay long after they’re gone," Femi Adebayo wrote in a caption.

The recent video of Femi Adebayo and Aladuke's son comes months after marital issues made waves on social media.

Legit.ng reported that after the couple ended their marriage, the mother of one called out an actress whom she claimed was responsible for the breakdown of the union.

According to her, Olatoun was like a sister and should have watched her back, even when she made mistakes. Instead, she “betrayed” her. Iyanaladuke questioned how Olatoun could destroy “something so beautiful.” She later deleted all her posts online.

Mixed reactions trail Femi Adebayo's visit to his estranged wife Iyanaladuke's son's school. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Responding on her Instagram page, Olatoun lashed out, claiming she had stomach­ed “a lot of nonsense” from Iyanaladuke, which she said had cost her friendships and almost ruined her own marriage.

The video of Femi Adebayo and Aladuke's son is below:

Reactions as Femi Adebayo spends time with son

The video also sparked speculations online as some netizens claimed the actor chose to share it online as proof of his fatherly duties to his son. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Aishat Adeyemi commented:

"Make him no video the visit? B4 the wife go come drag him say his not doing his duties a don hear."

Kehinde Kadijat Kadiri said:

"I dont see the reason for this video sincerely.... This man is just exposing the son."

Olaide Adunola commented:

"Well done sir may God Almighty make away for you pls try as much as possible to look after him and his mummy. Pls."

Emeka David Ugwoechendu said:

"Must everything be on social media, with all these insecurities going on in this country?Despite several warnings..."

Star Fayokemi Tiwatope commented:

"With the camera."

Busayo Ajewole reacted:

"They need to put it on social media because they have issues on social media before. So let him be."

Femi Adebayo's estranged wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng previously reported that Femi Adebayo's estranged wife, Iyanaladuke, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page.

In her post, she said there are more than two sides to a story. According to her, sometimes there are three sides: the truth, the lies, and a mixture of both.

She further stated that the third side, which she described as a mixture of lies and truth, belongs to her.

Source: Legit.ng