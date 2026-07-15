The Directorate General of Documentation and Immigration (DGDI) of Gabon has updated its bilateral visa exemption guidelines

Only three African nations are currently allowed to enter the Central African country visa-free using ordinary passports

Several other African countries also enjoy exemptions, but these are strictly limited to diplomatic and service passport holders

As African nations continue to review their immigration and border control policies, the Gabonese Republic has updated its bilateral visa exemption guidelines.

According to details retrieved from the official Gabon e-Visa portal managed by the Directorate General of Documentation and Immigration (DGDI), Gabon has bilateral agreements exempting citizens of specific countries from requiring a pre-entry visa.

The government of Gabon shares updates on African countries that can enter the nation visa-free. Photo credit: Brice Oligui Nguema

Source: UGC

However, a close look at the list on the eVisa portal reveals that very few African countries are allowed to enter Gabon visa-free using ordinary passports.

African countries Gabon approves for visa-free entry

Out of the list of countries covered under bilateral visa exemption agreements with Libreville, only three African countries can travel to Gabon visa-free using ordinary passports:

Mauritius (Ordinary, Diplomatic, and Service passports) Morocco (Ordinary, Diplomatic, and Service passports) South Africa (Ordinary, Diplomatic, and Service passports)

Citizens of these three countries can travel to Gabon for tourism, transit, or short-term business without the need to apply for an e-Visa or visit an embassy.

Gabon lists visa-free African countries under conditions

Several other African countries have also been granted visa-free entry under Gabon's bilateral agreements, but ordinary passport holders from these nations are not included. Instead, the waiver is strictly restricted to individuals holding Diplomatic or Service (Official) passports:

Benin (Diplomatic and Service passports only)

Burkina Faso (Diplomatic and Service passports only)

Djibouti (Diplomatic and Service passports only)

Egypt (Diplomatic and Service passports only)

Guinea (Diplomatic and Service passports only)

Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire) (Diplomatic and Service passports only)

Mali (Diplomatic and Service passports only)

Senegal (Diplomatic and Service passports only)

Tunisia (Diplomatic and Service passports only)

For non-African nations, Germany and Turkey also enjoy visa exemptions, but strictly for Diplomatic passport holders.

Germany approves African countries for free-visa entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Republic of Germany, through its Federal Foreign Office, has updated its visa requirements and exemption list.

Only two African nations have been cleared for visa-free entry, allowing their citizens to enter Germany without an entry visa.

Source: Legit.ng