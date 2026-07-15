A Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev Benjamin Madu, has been confirmed dead by the church officials in Massachusetts, United States. The cleric had been preparing to leave the US following the expiration of his religious worker visa.

Madu, who is a priest of the Diocese of Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, reportedly died on Thursday, July 9, after he had served as a hospital chaplain and parish priest in Massachusetts.

Nigerian priest reportedly took his own life after being asked to return to Nigeria Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng