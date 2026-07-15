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Grief as Nigerian Priest Takes Own Life After Being Told to Leave US
Nigeria

Grief as Nigerian Priest Takes Own Life After Being Told to Leave US

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

A Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev Benjamin Madu, has been confirmed dead by the church officials in Massachusetts, United States. The cleric had been preparing to leave the US following the expiration of his religious worker visa.

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Madu, who is a priest of the Diocese of Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, reportedly died on Thursday, July 9, after he had served as a hospital chaplain and parish priest in Massachusetts.

Benjamin Madu, a Nigerian Catholic priest has reportedly took his own life after he was asked to leave the US following the expiration of his visa.
Nigerian priest reportedly took his own life after being asked to return to Nigeria Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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CANUSANigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission
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