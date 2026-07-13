The football community was thrown into deep mourning following the sudden passing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday, July 11, 2026

In the wake of the tragedy, many have been reflecting on the young midfielder’s legacy, including a specific detail spotted on his football boots

An X user pointed out what the 25-year-old player wrote on his boots, sparking buzz on social media

The global football community continues to mourn the tragic and untimely passing of South African international midfielder Jayden Adams.

The 25-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns star passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at a residence in Cape Town, sparking an outpouring of emotional tributes from fans, teammates, and world football governing bodies.

A young man shares what he observed on Jayden Adams' boots. Photo credit: @pmcafrica/X, jaydenadams_23/Instagram

Source: UGC

His passing came just weeks after his historic appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he represented Bafana Bafana with distinction.

As grieving fans revisit his past social media posts to honor his memory, a touching observation made on his custom football boots has left many emotional.

Man's observation on Jayden Adams' book

An X user, @pmcafrica, shared a screenshot of an image previously posted on Jayden Adams’ Instagram account. The close-up photo shows a pair of custom red-and-white Nike Mercurial boots that the midfielder wore.

Printed on the white leather of the boots are the names "ALLAIA JUDE" alongside a small, circular South African flag.

Sharing the photo, the X user wrote:

"Jayden Adams had his daughter and son's name on his boots. 🤔"

The inscription represents his deep devotion to his young family. Jayden was the father of a 5-year-old daughter, Allaia-Jayda, and a young son, Jude.

Reactions over Jayden Adams' boot inscription

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the X user's post about Jayden Adams. Some of the comments are below:

@Goetsimang4 said:

"Did he really take his life because of the loss of his grandmother 👀, I mean couldn't he have thought of the kids."

@ballerslad said:

"Yoh ay death is just sad. Like why?"

@MattFils40 said:

"May the Lord put his soul to eternal peace."

See the X post that had the screenshot of Jayden Adams' football boot below:

Jayden Adams' last chat with friend leaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that private messages showing Jayden Adams' final exchange with a close friend surfaced online hours after his death.

The chats were shared by Facebook user Luphiyo Velebhayi, who captioned the post with an emotional tribute to the 25-year-old footballer.

Source: Legit.ng