Football analyst Chris Sutton predicted that England will beat Argentina in their 2026 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, July 15 in Atlanta

Sutton warned that Argentina's physicality could unsettle England but said the Three Lions would win comfortably if they kept their discipline

England and Argentina meet in a World Cup semi-final for the first time, with Messi, Kane and Bellingham combining for 24 goal contributions in the tournament

Football pundit and expert Chris Sutton has tipped England to defeat Argentina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15, booking a place in the final for the first time since 1966.

Sutton, who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and shared the Golden Boot in the 1997/98 season before going on to success with Celtic, said he expects England to come through a feisty contest, and even went as far as predicting Argentina would finish the match with nine men.

England and Argentina will meet for the first time since 2005 on Wednesday night, with both teams vying to reach the 2026 World Cup final. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

As reported by BBC Sports, Sutton believes the Three Lions will end up victorious.

"The previous meetings have been pretty feisty, and I am expecting more of the same here," Sutton said.

"I would not be surprised to see some antics from the Argentina players because they love that side of it. They will be happy if it turns into that kind of game, where things get a bit wild and England players might lose their heads. But, if they can keep their cool, I am expecting England to win comfortably – and my other prediction is for Argentina to finish the game with nine men."

England vs Argentina: What is at stake

The tie marks the first time these fierce rivals have faced each other since 2005, and it is the first occasion Lionel Messi has ever come up against England at a World Cup.

Together with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, Messi forms part of a trio that has recorded 24 goal contributions between them in North America this summer.

According to Sports Illustrated, England's path to the last four included a quarter-final victory over Norway, with Bellingham scoring twice in extra time to put Thomas Tuchel's side through to only their third semi-final appearance since lifting the trophy 60 years ago.

Argentina's route has been considerably more turbulent.

Lionel Scaloni's defending champions topped Group J with little difficulty but have since struggled for fluency, requiring extra time to see off both Cabo Verde and Switzerland and coming from two goals down to beat Egypt in the round of 16.

Despite the inconsistency, Argentina remain a dangerous opponent, and Sutton acknowledged the threat their physical approach poses to England's discipline.

His prediction, however, rests on the belief that Tuchel's squad possesses the mental strength to absorb that pressure and impose their own quality.

The winner advances to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Supercomputer predicts England vs Argentina semi-final

Legit.ng reported earlier facts about the highly anticipated semi-final showdown between England and Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, detailing their paths to this decisive match.

As both teams aim for glory, England seeking their first title since 1966 and Argentina striving to defend their championship, this encounter promises to be a clash of footballing giants with everything on the line.

Source: Legit.ng