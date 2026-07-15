Davido confirmed a track was pulled from his new album Oriade after his aide Israel DMW leaked it by dancing to it on video

The singer said he had explicitly warned Israel to keep the song private after sharing it with him, but Israel broke his word

Fans reacted with frustration and humour, with many calling on Davido to still release the track, stating that the track is a hit

Nigerian superstar Davido has revealed the story behind a missing track on his newly released album Oriade, attributing the decision to his longtime media aide, Israel DMW.

In a recent interview, Davido explained that he had shared the song with Israel ahead of the album's release but made it crystal clear that it was not to leave the room.

Nigerian singer Davido has opened up about a behind-the-scenes incident with his longtime aide, Israel DMW, during the rollout of his new album. Photo: davido/israeldmw

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, Israel DMW reportedly gave his word.

Not long after, a video surfaced online of Israel dancing energetically to the track, towel around his waist and fully in his feelings, completely unaware of the chaos he was about to cause.

Davido said the viral clip left him with no option. To protect the rollout strategy for Oriade, the singer said he pulled the song entirely.

Davido and Israel DMW have shared a well-documented friendship over the years, with Israel regularly appearing as the singer's hype man and personal aide during tours and major projects.

The Unavailable crooner's revelation about his song has stirred strong reactions online, with fans torn between laughing at the situation and genuinely mourning the loss of a track many believe could have been a standout on the project.

Watch Davido explain what happened to his track in the video below:

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido melted hearts online by praising his wife Chioma while showcasing his travel essentials.

The Afrobeats star singled out his wedding ring as his most treasured piece of jewellery, describing it as a symbol of devotion and a warning to other women to stay away.

His heartfelt remarks, shared alongside luxury items, reignited admiration for his loyalty and love toward Chioma.

Afrobeats star Davido has revealed the reason behind the removal of a song from his newly released album while discussing Israel DMW's role. Photo: davido/israeldmw

Source: Instagram

What fans are saying about Davido's revelation

@Topher475684309 wrote:

"Abeg Egbon release am give am to Israel I too like that song 😂😂😂even the way Isreal sing am I like am kpa 😂"

@innocent_o8372 said:

"Them suppose match that Israel timberland. So na this sweet gbedu him deny us. 😠"

@daily_offenda asked:

"When Davrel leaked 'i know who i be' why did he still release it?"

@Edisondaily reacted:

"That song was fire!! Might have just missed out on a hit"

@ebipader wrote:

"That's David's best song He should put that song back"

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed the staggering amount he spends on himself monthly.

During a livestream, he revealed his personal expenses range between $200,000 and $300,000, excluding costs for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions about his extravagant lifestyle and spending habits.

Source: Legit.ng