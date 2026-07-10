Alexx Ekubo's elder sister, Chioma, shared another emotional tribute weeks after the late actor's burial

She revealed how his passing affected her daily life and made a confession about what she has struggled to do since his death

Her touching message has stirred emotions online as she reflected on the painful reality of saying goodbye

Chioma, the elder sister of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has once again taken to social media to mourn her brother, weeks after his burial in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18.

Since his passing, Chioma has continued to pour out her grief through emotional tributes, keeping his memory alive.

Alexx Ekubo's sister breaks silence on the painful reality of losing him. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In her latest post, she revealed the depth of her pain and the struggles she has faced since his tragic death.

She wrote:

"Goodbye has been the saddest reality of my life.. Just so you know, I haven't been able to concentrate nor coordinate. Ikenna I don't deserve this big blow you gave me. We are not fine, your Loved ones, I your ADANNE have been and still in shock."

Expressing her anguish further, she added:

"The script writer and producer of this movie did me bad. Why of all people, were you chosen to play this movie, OBARAM? Now I’m left with memories, left with the reality of a sudden sad goodbye. Bobom you do me this one. It is well."

Legit.ng earlier reported that a statement released by a relative shifted attention from the tributes to concerns about what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, June 25, David Ekubo, who identified himself as a cousin of the late actor, claimed that members of the Ekubo family were not fully informed about important developments surrounding Alexx's passing.

According to him, some relatives remain troubled by what they described as unanswered questions.

“With grave pain, heaviness and sorrow, the family of Ikenna Alex Ekubo advises the public that the events leading up to his passing have been unclear,” the statement read.

David further alleged that the family was not immediately informed about Alexx's death when it occurred on May 11.

According to David, a family representative who officially received the actor's body from the mortuary, he was allegedly not allowed to view it.

He argued that this and other developments have contributed to growing concerns among relatives.

The statement also questioned certain decisions surrounding the funeral arrangements.

David claimed that some family members did not approve of aspects of the burial proceedings, particularly the decision to wear white during parts of the funeral.

According to him, the family viewed the colour choice as a celebration of life for someone who passed away at a relatively young age.

“The Ekubo family did not approve the wearing of white for what seemed to be a celebration of life for a 40-year-old Alex Ekubo whose life was suddenly cut short,” the statement alleged.

See the emotional post Alexx Ekubo's sister wrote about him below:

The statement also claimed that Alexx's biological mother and only sibling had yet to receive a formal explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

David described the actor's passing as "untimely" and questioned why more information had not been shared with immediate relatives.

As of the time of filing this report, no official response had been issued by Alexx Ekubo's management team or representatives regarding the allegations.

Alexx Ekubo’s sister shares the emotional strain she has been going through since his death. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Netizens console Alexx Ekubo's sister

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

morkulfheid628 said:

"His death made me believe death is real😢."

favour_onyeche said:

"I hate untimely death so much😢 my elder brother died since 2016 at the age of 37yrs since then till now I still think about him, so sorry dear, God will come through for you and your family👏❤️."

taiwoiwobi said:

"I pray for God’s divine strength and comfort for you, dear. It’s well ❤️."

mojas_foods

"12:10am...ikebobo everyone is not fine oooo."

plum_pyjuliet said:

"Death robbed me of my elder brother since 2017 and up till now the pain is still fresh."

lilyformercy said:

"Take heart baby,just accept the reality.Your step mother took him so she can inherit everything with her adopted son.She is mean and evil Alex could have lived with fenben and ivertmectin drugs if his friends knew about his sickness but it is well,take heart ,❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you May his soul continue to Rip Amen."

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng