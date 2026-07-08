Fans and family of popular TikToker Ayzia J have been thrown into mourning following her tragic death

According to reports, the accident occurred while she was travelling with a friend and another person. Only one of the three reportedly survived the crash

The incident sparked conversations, with many expressing concern over the number of young influencers who have died recently

Popular TikToker and brand influencer Ayzia J. Toledo has reportedly died following a tragic car accident that occurred on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who was known for sharing lifestyle and modelling content on social media, reportedly lost her life while travelling with two other people.

Reactions as TikToker Ayzia J and friend die in ghastly car crash. Photo credit@ayziaj

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Ayzia was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night. Reports state the vehicle veered off the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

Her friend, 22-year-old Henrietta Carter, who was seated in the front passenger seat, also died in the crash. However, a third occupant, who was seated in the back, reportedly sustained only minor injuries.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

How Ayzia J rose to fame

Ayzia built a following by creating lifestyle and modelling content on social media. She also made appearances on television programmes.

TikToker Ayzia J and friend in ghastly car crash as their person survives. Photo credit@ayziaj

Source: Instagram

Over the years, she amassed more than 300,000 followers across her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Ayzia J's family plans her funeral

Following her death, Ayzia's family launched a fundraiser to help cover her funeral expenses.

According to the family, her unexpected passing has left them devastated, and they are seeking support to give her a befitting burial.

Ayzia's death comes just days after the reported fatal shooting of another brand influencer, Brianna Johnson. Johnson was reportedly travelling in a Lamborghini Urus with friends when she was shot. While the others sustained injuries, she was the only occupant who died.

Here is the Instagram post announcing the tragic passing of the brand influencer:

What fans said about Ayzia J's death

Here are some of the comments below:

@skamabourne_da_god commented:

"Streamers and content creator are dying like rappers."

@iamkenoffcial reacted:

"Another black queen. Lord have mercy my Condolences to her family."

@annak. Williams wrote:

"Why are all these young people dying?"

@texasmadetgmluhtj shared:

"We are approaching our final days on earth it’s to many people dying now a days like I understand people die everyday but something about these’s deaths now a days don’t feel right."

@la_arichardson_la shared:

"She looked like she did alot of uplifting things for society....she didn't seem self absorbed or full of herself."

Cause of Daveigh Chase's death surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that what led to the death of former child actress Daveigh Chase was revealed, as fans continued to mourn her untimely death at 35.

The actress had passed away a few days before the end of June, and an investigation into her unexpected death reportedly took place before the official cause was announced.

Many were taken aback after seeing what led to her death, as they asked questions and speculated about the movie industry.

Source: Legit.ng