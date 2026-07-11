Ashleigh Plumptre confirmed she will miss the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations due to a fitness setback following foot surgery in March

The England-born defender acknowledged her body needed more time to recover, sharing an emotional message with Nigerian football fans on X

Plumptre's absence leaves a defensive gap for coach Justine Madugu's Super Falcons, who face Egypt, Malawi and Zambia in Group C

Nigeria's first-choice centre-back Ashleigh Plumptre has ruled herself out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), citing her body's inability to meet the physical demands of competitive football at this stage of her recovery.

The 28-year-old Al-Ittihad Ladies defender underwent surgery on her right foot in March following persistent injury and has not yet returned to full fitness.

Ashleigh Plumptre has confirmed she will miss the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after revealing that her body is not yet ready. Photo credit: Ashleigh Plumptre

Source: Instagram

Writing on social media, Plumptre expressed her disappointment while urging Nigerian fans to rally behind the squad in her absence.

"The body is asking for more time, and I'm listening," she wrote.

"Sad to be missing this WAFCON yet hopeful in the prospect of getting to fight alongside these women again with the support of Nigerians everywhere when the body is ready to compete again. So, in the meantime, back these women, back them on their quest for victory once more. Go easy on them, they need you. I am with you ladies. Naija no dey carry last."

A blow to Nigeria's defensive plans

The timing of the setback is a significant one for head coach Justine Madugu, who had built much of the Super Falcons' defensive structure around Plumptre's WSL experience, physical authority and composure in possession.

Her withdrawal leaves a clear gap at the back that the coaching staff must manage carefully across the tournament.

The absence also carries a painful sense of familiarity for Plumptre, who missed the 2024 Paris Olympics with an Achilles injury, making this the second major international tournament she has been forced to watch from the sidelines through injury, Afrik-Foot reports.

The Super Falcons squad assembled for the tournament retains considerable quality, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, forward Uchenna Kanu and winger Michelle Alozie among the experienced names on whom Madugu will lean most heavily during the campaign.

Nigeria have been placed in Group C alongside Egypt, Malawi and Zambia.

The stakes extend beyond continental glory: the top four finishers at WAFCON 2026 will secure automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Plumptre denies NFF bribery claims

Earlier, Legit.ng highlighted facts about the recent controversy surrounding Super Falcons defender Ashley Plumptre and the Nigeria Football Federation's response to allegations of bribery related to the WAFCON 2026 squad selection.

As the authenticity of social media claims is brought into question, the implications of false information echo through the football community, raising concerns about the impact on players' reputations and the integrity of the sport.

Source: Legit.ng