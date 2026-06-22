A deeply emotional tribute written by Alex Ekubo’s wife has surfaced online after the actor’s burial

She recalled how the late actor helped her through one of the darkest moments of her life after losing her mother

The touching note revealed private details about their marriage, special nicknames, handwritten love notes and shared faith journey

A touching tribute penned by Anwuli, the wife of late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, has surfaced online.

The emotional message, which appeared in the actor's funeral programme pamphlet, has captured the attention of fans and admirers still mourning the beloved movie star.

Anwulli describes Alex as her favourite person and someone whose presence made life brighter. Photo: Alexx Ekubo/Anwuli.

Source: Instagram

Alex, who died at the age of 40 following a battle with cancer, was laid to rest amid tears and tributes from family members, friends, colleagues and supporters across the country.

In the tribute, Alex's wife referred to him as "Dadaa," a name that clearly carried deep emotional meaning between them.

She recalled the special names he lovingly called her, including "Pookstar," "Asa IKUKU" and "Nwa."

According to her, those names became more than simple nicknames. They became a safe space and a reminder of the love they shared.

As she reflected on their years together, she described Alex as her favourite person and someone whose presence made life brighter.

Perhaps one of the most emotional parts of the tribute was her account of how Alex stood by her after the death of her mother.

According to her, losing her mother was one of the most painful experiences she had ever faced. During that difficult period, she said Alex became her source of strength.

"When my mother passed a year ago, you were my anchor. You held me together during a season where everything felt heavy. Your love gave me the strength to keep putting one foot in front of the other."

As the tribute continued, she shared another detail that painted a picture of their relationship.

According to her, Alexx often expressed his love through handwritten notes scattered around their home. The messages, sometimes romantic and sometimes simple, constantly reminded her how much she meant to him.

"Little messages from my Dadaa to his Nwa. Sometimes sweet, sometimes just a simple reminder that I was loved."

The grieving wife admitted that even now, she still finds herself instinctively reaching for him, only to remember that he is no longer physically present.

Beyond romance, she described their marriage as a journey rooted in faith.

The couple prayed together, trusted God's promises together and navigated life's uncertainties side by side.

She also noted that Alex touched countless lives through his kindness, generosity and genuine care for others.

As tributes continue to pour in from colleagues, friends and fans, her words have become one of the most personal reflections on the life of the late actor.

Though Alex Ekubo is gone, the memories he created and the love he shared continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him best.

"You're my Dadaa. You will always be my favourite human being. Forever your Nwa."

Anwulli notes that Alex touched countless lives through his kindness. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Read the tribute here:

Lady speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife's stomach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady has drawn the attention of people to a video showing the wife of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Legit.ng