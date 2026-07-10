Singapore updated its visa application requirements, listing the key documents Nigerian passport holders needed before travelling

The government explained how Nigerians could submit visa applications and advised them on the recommended application timeline

Authorities also confirmed the visa processing fee and estimated processing time while noting that applications were assessed individually

The Singaporean government has released updated visa application requirements for Nigerian passport holders seeking to travel to the Southeast Asian country.

According to information published by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Nigerians require a valid visa before travelling to Singapore, except holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports, who are exempt from the requirement.

The Singapore Government releases updated visa requirements for Nigerians. Photo credit: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Source: UGC

The updated guidance outlined the documents applicants must submit when applying for an entry visa for business or social visits.

Documents Nigerians need for Singapore visa

According to the ICA, Nigerian applicants are required to provide the following:

A duly completed Form 14A (Application for Entry Visa).

A recent passport-sized colour photograph taken within the last three months.

A photocopy of the biodata page of a passport with at least six months' validity from the date of entry into Singapore.

A completed Form V39A (Letter of Introduction for Visa Application), where applicable.

The authority explained that the Letter of Introduction may need to be completed by a local contact in Singapore under certain circumstances.

Singapore explains visa application process

The ICA stated that applicants can submit their visa applications online through the e-Service using a strategic partner or a local contact in Singapore.

For Nigerians applying from overseas, the authority advised applicants to submit their applications through an authorised visa agent.

According to the guidance, travellers are encouraged to apply for their visas within 30 days before arriving in Singapore.

Singapore visa fee and processing time

The Singapore government said a non-refundable processing fee of S$30 is payable online using a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card.

The ICA also stated that most visa applications are processed within three working days, excluding the day the application is submitted.

However, it noted that some applications may take longer to process depending on individual circumstances and that each application is assessed on its own merits.

Countries eligible for Saudi Arabia eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia launched its updated 2026 electronic visa system, granting online access to citizens from 66 nations.

The digital permit allowed international tourists to make multiple entries and stay for up to 90 days within a single year.

Source: Legit.ng