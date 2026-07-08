TikToker Hadiza Mago has been laid to rest amid mourning following her unfortunate passing a few days ago

The young lady reportedly died in her sleep, with friends and colleagues sharing emotional tributes in her honour

Many people were moved after seeing a video, while some criticised the decision to share the recording online and questioned why such a private moment was made public

Popular Nigerian TikToker and influencer Hadiza Mago has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites following her unfortunate passing. The brand influencer died a few days ago, leaving her fans, friends, and loved ones in deep sorrow.

The heartbreaking news was announced by her close friend, Safiyya Yusuf, through an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Reactions trail heartbreaking moment of Hadiza Mago’s remains diring her burial. Photo credit@hadizamago

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating on social media, Hadiza Mago’s remains were seen being carried by six men on a stretcher from a white multi-storey building.

She was later lowered into the ground, while prayers were offered before she was covered with sand.

Several people gathered in front of the building as her remains were brought out, with many appearing somber over the tragic loss.

Fans pray for Hadiza Mago as her remains surface online. Photo credit@hadizamago

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Hadiza Mago’s burial video

Following the circulation of the burial video, many fans prayed for the repose of the brand influencer's soul but expressed disappointment that such a private moment had been made public.

They questioned who recorded and shared the footage, stressing that her family’s privacy should have been respected during such a difficult time.

Others urged people to remember the inevitability of death, noting that everyone will eventually face the same journey and should always be prepared.

Here is the Instagram video of Hadiza's burial below:

What fans said about Hadiza Mago's burial

Here are some of comments below

@ tymas_kitchen01 reacted:

"There's something I still find baffling... The fact that people now find it normal to go to a burial with the intention of videoing the whole process then post it on social media, for what exactly? Likes? Comments? I don't get it honestly, it's well oo... May Allah SWT have mercy on her and us too."

@rukayyauthmanhussain reacted:

"Such is life oh God forgive us and give us the ability to repent Nasuha Qablal Maut."

@sarkin_guduu shared:

"Verily, therein a lessons for those who understand. May the Almighty forgive all her shortcomings."

@sonadoras_indulgence shared:

"Hey people, now they take a video of a corpse and put it in the grave, then share it, then what is the use of doing that? May God help us to succeed."

@blackrosebyfatima commented:

"This is the first time I am seeing her but her death disturbs me. May Allah forgive her."

Alexx Ekubo's remains buried

Legt.ng had reported that Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo had been laid to rest as family and friends gathered to show their last respect.

The beloved actor passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40, following a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Recent videos from his burial ceremony saw the final moment he was lowered into the earth, and what his widow did.

Source: Legit.ng