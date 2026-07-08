Lateef Adedimeji has shared private details about his wife Mo Bimpe's long-awaited pregnancy journey

The Nollywood actor revealed how he reacted after discovering they were expecting triplets instead of one baby

He also disclosed why he refused to leave his wife's side during childbirth and hinted at the possibility of expanding their family

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has finally opened up about the years he and his wife, Mo’Bimpe, spent waiting to become parents and the unforgettable moment they discovered they were expecting triplets.

The actor made the revelation during a recent interview with Morayo Afolabi Brown, where he spoke about the pregnancy journey that eventually brought three baby boys into their home.

Lateef Adedimeji admits that learning they expecting triplets left him overwhelmed. Photos: Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

According to Lateef, the experience completely changed his perspective on patience, family and fatherhood.

Reflecting on the pregnancy, Lateef admitted that learning they were expecting triplets left him overwhelmed.

The actor described the news as one of the biggest surprises of his life.

"It was shocking for me; at the same time, it was a mixed feeling. When you've been expecting something, and then it came beyond your expectations, that means the waiting is not a bad one," he said.

Lateef said he deliberately showered his wife with extra care throughout the pregnancy because he understood how much the journey meant to both of them.

Despite carrying triplets, he described Mo Bimpe as an incredibly strong woman who handled the challenges with courage.

"When you've been expecting, and then it finally happened, you will pamper her, but she's a strong woman," he added.

Lateef also revealed that he remained with his wife throughout the delivery.

Unlike many husbands who choose to stay outside the delivery room, the actor said he witnessed the birth of all three babies.

"I cannot stay back; we did it together. We are in it together. I was right there, and I saw it happen. It wasn't an easy task. I give it up to women. Well done," he said.

Although the couple are now parents to three boys, Lateef hinted that their family may not be complete.

According to him, Mo Bimpe would love to have a daughter someday.

"Everything is in God's hands because they are boys. I know my wife will love to have a female so we can do one more round, maybe," he said with a smile.

In May, the couple announced the birth of their triplet boys. Lateef shared a video of Bimpe holding their ultrasound.

Watch the X video of Lateef Adedimeji speaking about his wife's pregnancy

Reactions trail Lateef Adedimeji's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ShegaineO stated:

"After doing IVF and opting for multiple birth, you are now pretending to be shocked"

@beautifulTosin noted:

"Awww God is good, he’s never late"

Lateef Adedimeji discloses refused to leave his wife's side during childbirth. Photo: Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

Lateef shares secret to winning Mo Bimpe's heart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Lateef Adedimeji shared the simple relationship principle that helped him win the heart of his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The movie star made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about love, friendship, and how their relationship quietly grew behind the scenes before they shocked fans with their wedding announcement in 2021.

According to Lateef, the secret was simple: he advised people to marry their friends.

Source: Legit.ng