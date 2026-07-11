The Best of Nollywood Awards named Pete Edochie, Ruth Kadiri, Peju Ogunmola and Steve Sodiya as 2026 Special Recognition Award recipients

Organisers selected the four honourees for their artistry, longevity, mentorship and impact across multiple generations of Nigerian cinema

The Special Recognition Awards will be presented at the main BON Awards ceremony during Nigeria's 'ember' months later in 2026

Four of Nollywood's most enduring names are set to be formally celebrated this year, as the organisers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards announced actors Chief Pete Edochie, Ruth Kadiri, Peju Ogunmola, and Steve Sodiya as recipients of the 2026 Special Recognition Awards.

The announcement came via the BON Awards' official Instagram page on July 10, 2026, confirming what many in the industry have long felt was overdue: a formal salute to figures whose contributions span decades and disciplines.

Pete Edochie, Ruth Kadiri make 2026 BON Awards special recognition list. Photo: peteedochie/ruthkadiri/official_pejuogunmola

Source: Instagram

Why these four were chosen

Each honouree was chosen to represent a distinct pillar of Nigerian cinema.

Chief Pete Edochie, MON, earns his recognition for a career built on commanding portrayals of wisdom, authority, and cultural identity.

His performances remain a reference point for storytelling on the African continent, influencing generations of actors who came after him.

Ruth Kadiri, a celebrated actress, filmmaker, and screenwriter, is being honoured for consistent box-office success, her pioneering use of YouTube as a distribution platform, and a prolific output that has kept audiences engaged across multiple formats.

Beyond the screen, the organisers highlighted the actress' deliberate efforts to uplift behind-the-scenes professionals through industry initiatives.

Veteran stage and screen actress Peju Ogunmola receives her honour for remarkable versatility across Yoruba and English-language cinema, as well as a lifelong commitment to using film and theatre as tools for preserving indigenous culture.

Steve Sodiya, an accomplished editor, director, and talent development advocate, rounds out the group.

His recognition reflects work that extends well beyond the camera, particularly through mentorship and training programmes that have helped shape a new wave of Nollywood professionals.

Pete Edochie, Ruth Kadiri to receive special recognition at 2026 BON Awards. Photo: bon_awards

Source: Instagram

The BON Awards ceremony details

In a statement accompanying the announcement, the BON Awards committee described the four honourees as representing "the very heart of Nollywood: excellence, resilience, and service."

The committee added that their collective legacies, spanning Chief Edochie's foundational influence, Ruth Kadiri's modern leadership, Ogunmola's cultural stewardship, and Sodiya's investment in emerging talent, are undeniable.

The Special Recognition Awards will be presented during the main ceremony, scheduled for Nigeria's "ember" months.

The organisers noted that the official date, venue, and broadcast details will be shared in due course.

Check out the Instagram statement from the organisers of the BON Awards below:

Saheed Osupa, Malaika set Guinness World Record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Fuji stars King Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika achieved global recognition after headlining a Lagos concert that set a Guinness World Record.

The event, tagged Trench Symphony: The Dapper Live Experience, featured an 85-member orchestra performing alongside top Nigerian music stars, making it the largest orchestra ever assembled for an Afrobeats concert.

Fans celebrated the historic feat, noting that the fusion of Fuji, Afrobeats, and orchestral music showcased the evolving relevance of Fuji while earning Nigeria another proud moment on the world stage.

Source: Legit.ng