The palace of the Ooni of Ife has reacted to claim Baba Ijesha was conferred with a chieftaincy title by the king

The Ooni's spokesperson also addressed the car gift to the actor, sharing the king's past generosity to others

Baba Ijesha's wife, CEO Luminee, also shared more pictures from the palace visit, referring to the Ooni as her father-in-law

The palace of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, has broken its silence as it denied claims by Nollywood actor James Olarenwaju, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, that he was conferred with a chieftaincy title by the monarch.

In an interview with PUNCH, the Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, revealed that while he was aware that the actor received a car from the Ooni, he did not know of any chieftaincy title.

Ooni's spokesperson confirms monarch gifted Baba Ijesha a car. Credit: ooniadimulaife/babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

“I am not aware of the chieftaincy title, but I am aware of the car,” Olafare said.

Olafare, who shared the Ooni's past generosity towards individuals like Haruna Ishola and Sefiu Alao, stated that the monarch is known for giving out cars.

"Kabiyesi gives cars to people. This is not the first time. He has given cars to so many people, including kings and individuals, and it is not a new thing," he said.

Another palace source also dismissed the claim that Baba Ijesha received a formal chieftaincy title, calling it “probably a joke” and adding, “I am not aware of the chieftaincy title.”

This comes after Baba Ijesha, via Facebook, claimed he was honoured with a new car and a chieftaincy title by the Ooni.

The Nollywood actor claimed he conferred with the title, “Baba Awada Konge Oduwa. Ile Ife, Ile Oodua," a move that sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Baba Ijesha's wife releases more photos

On Friday, July 4, 2026, Baba Ijesha's wife, CEO Luminee, in a joint Instagram post with the actor, released more photos from his visit to the Ooni of Ife's palace.

Expressing gratitude to the Ooni, whom she referred to as her father-in-law, the fashion designer wrote,

"Your Imperial Majesty, thank you so much for the gracious reception and royal blessings. Your wisdom, generosity, and continuous support mean the world to our family. @babaijesha_legit @ceoluminee_legit We are profoundly humbled by your exceptional warmth, fatherly love, and generous hospitality. Thank you for been a good father in-law. Your grandson KING KAGAR OMIYINKA @king_kagar_o says thank you Papa. I pray Almighty God continues to grant you good health, long life to sit on the throne of your fathers. Kabiyesi o! THE CROWN IS PERMANENT.

More pictures from Baba Ijesha's visit to Ooni of Ife's palace surfaces online. Credit: babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see more pictures from Baba Ijesha and his wife's visit to the Ooni of Ife's palace:

Baba Ijesha's Aso Ebi prices spark debate

Legit.ng previously reported that Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee sparked an online debate after revealing expensive Aso Ebi prices for their newborn son's naming ceremony.

The couple shared a flyer announcing that the male package costs 250,000 naira while the female fabric goes for 350,000 naira ahead of the August 27 event.

Many internet users argued that the prices are too high for an optional celebrity gathering, while others defended the couple's choices.

Source: Legit.ng