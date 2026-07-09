The Nigerian Conservation Foundation named former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as president of its board of trustees at its annual general meeting

Osinbajo succeeds Philip Asiodu, who led the NCF board for over 25 years and championed Nigeria's 25% forest cover target

NCF cited Osinbajo's leadership of Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan and climate advocacy as key reasons for his appointment

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has named former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the new president of its board of trustees.

As reported by The Cable, the appointment was formally announced on Wednesday, July 8, during the NCF's annual general meeting held in Lagos, where Osinbajo was confirmed to succeed Philip Asiodu, who had led the board for more than 25 years before stepping down.

NCF appoints Osinbajo as president of the board of trustees. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Osinbajo served as the 14th vice president of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023. His principal was the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Asiodu's legacy at NCF

R.I.B. Adebiyi, chairperson of the foundation's national executive council (NEC), paid tribute to Asiodu's decades of service, describing his tenure as defined by "wisdom, foresight and an unwavering commitment" to environmental protection. She noted that under his watch, the NCF grew into a stronger institution with a sharpened focus on forest restoration and conservation.

Asiodu, who previously served as chief economic adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had been a consistent advocate for Nigeria's target of achieving 25 per cent forest cover and for the Great Green Wall initiative. The foundation credited his leadership with advancing habitat protection, community conservation programmes, and environmental policy advocacy at the national level.

Why NCF chose Osinbajo

Adebiyi described Osinbajo as uniquely placed to steer the foundation through its next phase of growth, pointing specifically to his record in government and his engagement with climate policy.

She said:

"We are honoured to welcome Professor Yemi Osinbajo as president of our board of trustees.

"His (Osinbajo's) track record as vice-president, his leadership of Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan, and his advocacy for climate action and sustainable development make him uniquely qualified to guide NCF into the future. We believe his experience at the highest levels of government will help us scale our impact for people and nature."

Furthermore, the NCF noted his role in pushing for the inclusion of forests, biodiversity, and natural capital within national development planning.

Yemi Osinbajo accepts his appointment as NCF Board of Trustees president, pledging to build on past achievements and deepen stakeholder collaboration. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: UGC

Adebiyi said the transition in leadership coincides with the foundation's plans to expand programmes targeting the protection of Nigeria's forests, wetlands, wildlife, and rural livelihoods. She added that Osinbajo would be expected to deepen the NCF's ties with government agencies, the private sector, and local communities to broaden the reach of conservation efforts across the country.

Accepting his new responsibility, Osinbajo pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessors and deepen collaboration with stakeholders, Guardian noted.

He commended the Foundation’s trustees, members, management, staff, volunteers and development partners for sustaining its conservation programmes over the years.

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Osinbajo shares alcohol quitting story

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osinbajo shared how he stopped drinking alcohol after a personal conviction during a fellowship moment.

The former vice president recounted his earlier belief that biblical references to wine justified his drinking habit.

Osinbajo referred to a workplace incident involving colleagues hiding drinks, which led to a shift in his decision.

Source: Legit.ng