May Edochie has dragged her former lawyer, Yinka Theisen and operators of popular social media accounts to court

The estranged wife of Yul Edochie alleged years of cyberbullying, defamation, and online harassment

She asked the court to order the removal of several social media accounts and stop further publications against her

May Yul-Edochie has escalated her long-running battle against online critics by taking legal action against her former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye; Yinka Theisen, and some operators of several popular social media accounts.

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie had approached a Lagos State High Court, accusing the defendants of orchestrating a sustained campaign of cyberbullying, harassment and defamation that she said has lasted for years, reports The PUNCH.

May Edochie drags her former lawyer, Yinka Theisen to court over an attack. Photos: May Edochie/Yinka Theisen/Emeka Ugwuonye.

Source: Instagram

According to court documents, May wants the court to restrain Theisen—who was once romantically linked to Yul Edochie's elder brother, Linc Edochie, alongside Ugwuonye and unidentified operators of several Facebook, Instagram, X and other social media accounts from making further publications about her.

The Guardian Newspaper also reported that the suit, filed through her lawyers at Greylaw Partners, also seeks an order compelling the removal of the disputed social media accounts and posts allegedly used to attack her.

She further requested that the affected social media platforms disclose the identities of the account operators to aid investigations.

In a 126-paragraph affidavit filed before the court, May alleged that she has endured years of coordinated online attacks.

According to her, the publications included false allegations, manipulated photographs, AI-generated images, insulting caricatures, death wishes and other offensive content allegedly aimed at ridiculing her and destroying her public image.

She claimed that despite issuing cease-and-desist notices in 2025 demanding that the publications be removed, fresh accounts allegedly emerged to continue the attacks.

One of the most startling allegations in the suit is May's claim that her former lawyer breached solicitor-client confidentiality by allegedly publishing information obtained during legal representation.

"My business has suffered" - May

Beyond reputational damage, May told the court that the alleged online campaign has affected her endorsement deals, business relationships and commercial opportunities.

She also alleged that the circulation of her personal phone number online exposed her family to harassment while causing her emotional distress and concerns for her safety.

The influencer is asking the court to issue a perpetual injunction preventing the defendants from making further publications about her.

Justice Abdul-Raheem Tejumade Muyideen has directed that all court documents be served on the defendants through their known residential addresses, email addresses and social media platforms.

The matter has been adjourned for a service report.

The latest suit follows earlier legal notices issued by May in September 2025, where she demanded public apologies, retractions and damages running into billions of naira over alleged cyberbullying and defamation.

May Edochie asks the court to order the removal of several social media accounts and stop further publications against her. Photo: May Edochie.

Source: Instagram

May Edochie flaunts lavish Ghana vacation.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie shared clips from her vacation in Ghana, which she described as a pre-birthday celebration.

In the video, she was seen at Asenema Waterfall, where she enjoyed a nature-filled experience that included a massage session arranged at the site.

The post also drew reactions from fans, who praised her confidence and lifestyle, while some made comments linking her personal life and past marriage to actor Yul Edochie.

Source: Legit.ng