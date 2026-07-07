Popular TikToker Akube Nation has reportedly died in a tragic road accident, leaving fans in shock

A man claiming to be close to the content creator alleged that the late influencer insisted on driving despite having no previous driving experience

The emotional account has added another heartbreaking layer to the tragedy as Nigerians mourn the young entertainer

The Nigerian social media community has been thrown into mourning following reports that popular TikToker Akube Nation died in a tragic car accident.

The content creator reportedly lost his life in the fatal crash, although the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

As news of his death spread across social media, an emotional video surfaced online showing a man who claimed to be close to the late TikToker narrating what allegedly happened before the fatal journey.

Akube Nation dies in a tragic road accident. Photo: Akube Nation.

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the man explained that he had already made arrangements for Akube Nation's manager to drive him.

Pointing at another man in the video, he said:

"This was who I told to drive him. This is the manager I told to drive him."

According to him, he was too exhausted to drive himself and decided to return home to rest after handing over the responsibility.

The man further claimed that Akube Nation was unwilling to remain a passenger.

According to his account, the TikToker allegedly argued with the designated driver before taking the car keys himself.

"He suddenly started arguing with him and snatched the key from him. This is someone who has never driven a car. Never."

Watch the TikTok video of Akube Nation's accident here:

Reactions trail Akube Nation's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@i_amdonmayor1313

"God’s protection over every drivers .. there is no perfect driver and we are in the raining season. The road is always wet… 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 GOD… Abeg oh"

@badboycashy0

'I started with baby boy without even having experience this life no just balance"

@mokddwave stated:

"Na oversabi e don kiiii many people wey Dey show oversabi… I sabi drive but I never get car yet , Ive never ever ask any of my friends to key give me thier car key say I wan drive , e no Dey hungry me"

@ iamkenpaul noted:

"I once said this a lot of Nigerians attacked me under my comment. 90 percent of Nigerians don't know how to drive. I am still saying it. 90 percent of Nigerians don't know what driving is all about, many Nigerians have no driving skills or driving experiences. Keep a manual car now ask all Nigerians to drive it and trust me you will be shocked . "

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia. Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng