Tosin Silverdam has made a post about actress Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague

The actress was rumored to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced online

Tosin shared the steps the actress has taken in her marriage, as fans reacted to his viral video

Media personality and blogger, Tosin Silverdam, has reacted to the rumors surrounding Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire and Fredrick Leonard’s marriage.

A few months ago, the movie star sparked divorce rumors after she was seen in pictures without her wedding band. Although she has tried to deny that there is trouble in her marriage, many people remain skeptical.

Fans send memo to Tosin Silverdampver video about Peggy Ovire, Fredrick's marriage.

In his video, Silverdam claimed that Peggy Ovire has moved out of her marital home. He added that the rumors about the actress are indeed true.

Tosin Silverdam shares more about Peggy Ovire

In his post, the blogger stated that he is not surprised by the struggles the movie star is facing.

He pointed out Peggy Ovire’s alleged behavior toward her colleague, Taye Arimoro, a few weeks ago.

According to him, Ovire and her estranged husband had conflicts because of what happened on her movie set at the time.

Recall that Taye Arimoro had called out Peggy Ovire and shared a video of his injury. The actress also responded, sharing her side of the story. However, the issue didn’t work in Taye’s favor, as he was later suspended from working by the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Other actresses with troubled marriages

Peggy Ovire trends over her crashed marriage.

It’s worth noting that several Nigerian filmmakers have faced marital difficulties in the past year. Regina Daniels and her politician husband, Ned Nwoko, parted ways after the actress spoke out about domestic violence in her home.

Singer 2Baba and his wife of many years also ended their marriage a few months ago, with the music star later marrying Natasha. Additionally, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife have also parted ways.

See the video here:

Fans react to Tosin Silverdam's video about Peggy

Netizens reacted to what Tosin said about the actress and her marriage. They stated that they were not surprised about the news as Peggy's husband seems to have anger issue which can affect their marriage. Here are comments below:

@abbysfabrics_ reacted:

"If it's true and so? It's not the end of the world. Things happens, and life goes on. They will not be the first neither will they be the last."

@agbekeblog commented:

"The marriage will collapse because both of them have anger and narcissistic personalities."

@bigsylviaa said:

"Another couple of particular concern."

@carina_josh shared:

"After dating and cohabiting allegedly for several years, marriage no come last. Na wa o."

@soyoufoundadaobii stated:

"Who dem wan leave each other for. Na the anger she wan use kee Taye."

Peggy Ovire gushes over husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress specially marked her wedding anniversary with her actor husband Frederick Leonard. In a post shared by the actress and entrepreneur, she called her man a perfect husband anybody could ever ask for.

Peggy also noted in her post that she was thankful for the love, affection, and care from Fred. Fans were jealous after seeing what Ovire to celebrate her husband. They praised her and wished her well in her marriage.

