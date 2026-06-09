Peggy Ovire has reacted to a viral video of her ex-husband with a mystery woman months after their failed marriage

In posts shared on her Instagram page, she disclosed a few details about the woman and also sent a message to her ex-husband

Fans compared the situation to what Chike allegedly did to Frank Edoho’s marriage and criticised both the actor and the woman

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has reacted to a viral video of her ex-husband, Frederick Leonard, and a mystery woman as they stepped out for an event.

A video circulating online showed Leonard holding hands with the woman while attending Funnybone’s event.

Reactions trail Peggy Ovire's response after ex-hubby steps out with mystery woman. Photo credit@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on her Instagram story, she alleged that the woman is married with four children. She further described her ex-husband as a traditional Igbo man who was allegedly pursuing another man’s wife with children.

Ovire added that when she spoke out, her ex-husband reportedly ran to blogs to deny the claims until he saw what she wrote in her petition. According to her, he later failed to appear in court and instead sent his lawyers.

She described them as a “shameless lot” and warned that her ex-husband must not fail to appear in court on June 23.

Fans encourage Peggy Ovire after ex-hubby steps out with mystery woman. Photo credit@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Peggy shares more about ex-husband

She also stated that it was Frederick Leonard who initiated the divorce but failed to show up in court. She insisted that he must be present at the next hearing scheduled for June 23.

The movie star added that she would be coming with “receipts,” expressing hope that the two alleged lovers could be together after the divorce proceedings are concluded.

Peggy Ovire shares post about ex-husband following viral video. Photo credit@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Peggy Ovire’s post

Reacting to the development, fans expressed shock over her claims. Some compared the situation to what Chike was accused of in Frank Edoho’s marriage, arguing that those who praised him then should also acknowledge the current situation involving the mystery woman.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Peggy Ovire's post

Fans reacted after seeing what the actress claimed about her ex-husband and his mystery woman. Here are comments below:

@donmaxyy reacted:

"If you have been praising Chike and gbaming Frank's estranged wife, do well to keep the same energy on this, too. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

@bigbaby_jojo wrote:

"After praising him that he doesn’t cheat and all, Omo, this is messy,:

@ella__emmanuel shared:

"I know we’ve been cruising with Chike’s matter, but in all honesty, as a married woman, if you start admiring another man whilst married, biko leave the marriage first. Nawa oo."

@livelikechii stated:

"The woman wey spoil the marriage there for the wedding day ohhh.

@oxygen_obaike commented:

"Una praised Chike for sleeping with a married woman, but wants to condemn Freddie for doing same? Una brain dey use Glo network ni? y’all should keep the same energy, please."

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tosin Silverdam made a post about actress Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced online.

Tosin shared the steps the actress took in her marriage, as fans reacted to his viral video.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng