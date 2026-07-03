Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike shared his thoughts on marriage, explaining the main reasons why couples face major relationship challenges and heartbreaks

The movie star criticised people who enter romantic unions with hidden financial motives and explained how the beautiful concept of love turns into a fraudulent scheme

He also gave a strong warning to Nigerian women regarding the specific individuals they choose to listen to on various social media platforms when seeking guidance for their marriages

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has insisted that love and marriage are not scams, stating that the real problem comes when people enter relationships only for financial gain.

Speaking during an interview with BBC News Pidgin, posted on their Instagram page on July 3, the actor explained that relationships turn fraudulent when one partner secretly treats the other as a "meal ticket."

Emeka Ike says genuine love still exists and urges Nigerians to stop entering relationships for money and selfish interests. Photo: emekaikeofficial

Source: Instagram

Emeka Ike stressed that genuine love is beautiful and should be built on sincerity rather than hidden motives or financial expectations.

"No, love and marriage is not scam. But there are a few people that are hungry, that are using relationship as a meal ticket. That's where it becomes a scam."

Emeka Ike criticised the growing trend of women entering relationships mainly to benefit from wealthy men, saying such people should rather beg on the streets than use relationships for that purpose.

"So plenty of girls are going into relationships because of what they want to get, wetin dey wan collect from the man. They should just go and be begging for money on the streets, not using relationship. Relationship is supposed to be sacred."

The actor-turned-politician also warned Nigerian women against taking marriage advice from people whose own marriages had failed, stressing that every relationship differs and couples should focus on resolving their own issues.

"Good girls should not listen to those women whose marriages have scattered and they come online to give wrong marriage advice. People endure in relationship. People try to find out the problem of their spouse in relationship. People try to solve it. Don't just be with them for financial gains."

Watch the video of Emeka Ike speaking on marriages below:

Netizens react to Emeka Ike's statement on marriage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many internet users agreed with the actor, while others shared different perspectives on the matter.

@NgizweUpdates:

“Emeka Ike speaks truth. A relationship is not a bank account. If you love, love with your heart, not your hand.”

@AMdoozy:

“One thing every husband should know: your wife no need your money alone, she needs your presence too. Sit with her. Listen to her. Laugh with her. Help her when she’s tired. The small moments you think don’t matter are the ones she remembers the most. Be present.”

@tosin_olarewaju:

“You can hardly find a lady that will love you genuinely without you wanting to spend money first. And when you put money first, the love that comes with it is a fake one. Money can never buy love. Men know this.”

@south_marine:

“Nigerian Women is never beating the Allegations. Men are seen as piggy bank, they invest opueh and every opueh convert to cash at the piggy bank, when it’s big enough to withdraw them they will knack you one big billing”

Emeka Ike says people who use relationships as meal tickets are the reason many now call love and marriage a scam. Photo: emekaikeofficial

Source: Instagram

Emeka Ike sues INEC over alleged data breach

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emeka Ike filed a N10 billion lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the Independent National Electoral Commission and Lere Olayinka over the unauthorised release of his voter details.

The actor alleged through his lawyer that Olayinka unlawfully accessed his personal registration data from a restricted database and posted it on social media without consent.

He demanded that the court declare this action a violation of his privacy rights and order the immediate removal of the post alongside a public apology.

Source: Legit.ng