Portable has publicly defended First Lady Remi Tinubu over her controversial advice to unemployed Nigerian women

The singer argued that many Nigerians misunderstood what the First Lady intended to communicate

He backed his position with personal examples and a surprising story from his visit to London

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has joined the heated conversation surrounding First Lady Remi Tinubu's advice encouraging unemployed women to embrace small-scale businesses.

The Zazuu crooner insisted that the First Lady’s comments had been widely misunderstood.

According to Portable, there is dignity in starting small, and countless successful people today owe their achievements to parents who survived through petty trading.

Portable defends First Lady Remi Tinubu over her controversial advice to unemployed Nigerian women. Photos: Portable/Remi Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

Remi Tinubu had advised women without jobs to consider businesses such as frying akara, selling roasted corn, and other small-scale ventures to earn a living.

Her remarks quickly divided opinions online, with critics arguing that the advice failed to address the country's worsening economic realities and rising unemployment.

However, speaking during a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Portable said Nigerians focused on the wrong aspect of the message.

According to him, the First Lady was merely encouraging people to take advantage of available opportunities instead of remaining idle.

Explaining his stance, Portable noted that many wealthy Nigerians were raised by parents who earned honest incomes through roadside businesses.

He said selling everyday items should never be seen as a source of shame.

"Nigerians misunderstood what Remi Tinubu meant. If you look at many wealthy people in this country, their mothers trained them by selling pepper and roasted corn," he said.

The singer added that such businesses had changed the lives of many families over the years.

To further support his argument, Portable recounted an experience during one of his trips abroad.

According to him, he saw someone selling roasted corn in London while driving a luxury Mercedes-Benz.

"When I went to London, I even saw someone selling corn while using a Benz," he stated.

Watch X video of Portable defending Remi Tinubu

Reactions trail Portable's defence of First Lady

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@auskieeee stated:

"Portable actually has a point here. No honest business is small, but people will always focus on one part and ignore the full message."

@Cockykelvin wrote:

"I don't know about anybody ooo but I don't think I ever want to hear anything Portable is saying."

@Jofirst11 noted:

"No mind them... something they squeeze them for brain for that country."

@mustapha13641 shared:

"Potable self get brain pass obidient"

Portable argues that many Nigerians misunderstood what the First Lady intended to communicate. Photos: Portable.

Source: Instagram

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.

Source: Legit.ng