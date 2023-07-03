Actress Bimpe Akintunde, aka Wasila Coded, recently showed off her husband as they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony

The Yoruba movie star finally revealed her biggest motivation for finding a husband

Wasila Coded said she was moved to tears at different times by her daughter, who did not stop asking for a father and siblings

Bimpe Akintunde is definitely happy that she now has a man to call her husband, but her daughter Amida is overjoyed.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress, popularly called Wasila Coded, said she ventured into marriage again solely because of her daughter.

Wasila Coded reveals how her daughter asked for a father and siblings

Source: Instagram

She revealed that when the girl was as young as five, she called her out for sleeping on the bed alone and complained about being bored without siblings.

Her daughter's constant demand for what she couldn't get moved Wasila Coded to tears as it seemed she wasn't doing a good job as a single mother.

The actress congratulated her daughter and revealed that she has an admirable bond with her stepfather.

Excerpt from her post read:

"Dear Daughter @iamprincessamida I want to Specially congratulate as Almighty choose to Answer your quest and prayers…..Do you know that @iamprincessamida knew I do not have A Husband? precisely When she was 5 years old, she said n I quote ‘Only you will be sleeping on this bed Everyday!!!! You don’t have a husband!!! Go and Marry o’ on this day, I cried!!!! Same Time she told my Sister in Love ‘Assuming I have a Father now!!!’ I was devastated!! I cried, complained and lamented that after all I am trying my best for her, as she continue to grow she keeps asking for Siblings, every time she complains that is bored and need younger ones to play with."

View the actress' post below:

Netizens react to Bimpe Akintunde's post

femiadebayosalami:

"Congratulations my dear sister. May the Almighty bless the union "

jayeola_monje:

"My Angel of Glory"

orefejobabawale:

"No beef , this is the time for you to stay low , because people ain't happy for good things , I know som will still come for this post , but it's the fact , wasila stay coded: if it's not about ur business... Don't post it."

adejumoke815's profile picture

"If only people understand what single mothers go through"

adekolatijani1:

"Congratulations Once again Albarka on it in sha ALLAH "

hrm_queentobiphillips_ogunwusi's profile picture

"Congratulations Sis ❤️❤️ Your joy shall continually be in abundance "

ollypweety:

"Ur joy shall be permanent inshallah may God provide husband to me also as I am a single mom praying too God every day for a good husband."

mayorh_ma:

"Lovely. . . These kids with dramas though. They will say somethings and you will be wondering where is that coming from. God bless and uphold your family. The love is forever ijn. "

__f.o.l.a:

"I remember the particular statement and u uploaded when you were crying too, it’s been a long time, congratulations "

prophetes_mary_olubori_dasmola:

"Congratulations once again my dearest @iambimpeakintunde."

heethatbabe_1602:

"Congratulations to my beautiful Hameedah . Your mum will give you cute and handsome twins baby boys soon "

oosmanganicus:

"See me reading and smiling all through ❤️…..you deserve more Mummy….Almighty Allah will continue to bless and guide you Ma Mr. and Mrs. GANIU❤️❤️"

