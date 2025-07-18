Actress Bimpe Akintunde has shared the joyful news of welcoming a baby after three years of marriage

In a video that surfaced online, friends and colleagues staged a surprise for her, with many getting emotional over the song sung there

Fans congratulated her and wished her well in the comment section of the post, offering prayers for her

Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde has welcomed a baby with her husband after getting married in 2023.

The actress had a low-key Nikkah ceremony and shared the good news on social media with her fans.

In a post shared by the actress, she noted that she was now a mother for the second time. Akintunde added that the journey of nine months ended in praise for her.

The role interpreter expressed gratitude to Allah for the gift and shared stunning pictures from her pregnancy shoot. In one of the photos, she was seen pushing a baby carrier while flaunting her big tummy.

Friends, colleagues stage a surprise for Akintunde

In another video shared by a colleague, Toyosi Adesanya, a surprise welcome ceremony was staged for the new mother. Guests were dressed in white as they posed for pictures when Akintunde entered the venue.

She was obviously surprised to see all the people who had come to grace the occasion. She was seen greeting the guests who came to honor her and her baby.

The singer invited to perform at the event moved many guests to tears with her emotional performance. She noted that the actress had been through a lot and eventually became a mother, overcoming the challenges.

Fans react to the video of Akintunde's ceremony

Fans of the movie star were excited for her, showering her with well-wishes and prayers for both the baby and the mother.

Some fans also shared their thoughts on how close friends of the actress would react to the good news.

Recall that a few months ago, Bimpe Akintunde shared the reason she decided to give marriage a shot after having a daughter. According to her, her daughter told her that she wanted a father, so she decided to honor her wish.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to video about Akintunde

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the ceremony staged for the actress. They all celebrated her and her baby, and those wishing for such prayed for their own. Here are some comments below:

@oyindamolaolope commented:

"Yeah!!! My Baby Is Here. Congratulations Iyeemi."

@kazimadeoti reacted:

"Alhamdulilai robil al-amin. Congratulations to the family."

@nikkilaoye wrote:

"Awww congratulations dear. God bless you and your new baby."

@adediwurablarkgold said:

"Oluwaseun oooo congratulations my love ."

@authenticmuy shared:

"Congratulations dear sister."

@officiallolo1 commented:

"Alhamudulilah....thank God my sister...this is such a blessed new."

