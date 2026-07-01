Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister, Chioma Ekubo, broke her silence with an emotional message

In a heartfelt social media post, she reflected on the bond she shared with the movie star

Her touching tribute expressed the depth of her grief, stirring emotions online

The grief surrounding the passing of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo continues to echo through his family.

His elder sister, Chioma Ekubo, has taken to social media to express her pain and loss amid ongoing controversies tied to the actor’s death.

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister opens up about painful experience in emotional online message. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt post shared in the early hours of Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Chioma poured out her emotions, writing:

“Nnamo, love and miss you dearly. You took a chunk of me with you. Please watch over me #blood4life.”

Her words reflect the deep bond she shared with her brother and the emptiness his absence has left behind.

See her post below:

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister makes emotional revelation that has social media buzzing. Credit: @omaalx3

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma Ekubo cired out days after the late actor’s lavish burial ceremony.

Recall that the actor, who passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after battling stage 4 kidney cancer, was laid to rest last week in his hometown in Abia state.

However, a new statement released by a relative has shifted attention from the tributes to concerns about what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, June 25, David Ekubo, who identified himself as a cousin of the late actor, claimed that members of the Ekubo family were not fully informed about important developments surrounding Alexx's passing.

According to him, some relatives remain troubled by what they described as unanswered questions.

“With grave pain, heaviness and sorrow, the family of Ikenna Alex Ekubo advises the public that the events leading up to his passing have been unclear,” the statement read.

David further alleged that the family was not immediately informed about Alexx's death when it occurred on May 11.

According to David, a family representative who officially received the actor's body from the mortuary, he was allegedly not allowed to view it.

He argued that this and other developments have contributed to growing concerns among relatives.

The statement also questioned certain decisions surrounding the funeral arrangements.

David claimed that some family members did not approve of aspects of the burial proceedings, particularly the decision to wear white during parts of the funeral.

According to him, the family viewed the colour choice as a celebration of life for someone who passed away at a relatively young age.

“The Ekubo family did not approve the wearing of white for what seemed to be a celebration of life for a 40-year-old Alex Ekubo whose life was suddenly cut short,” the statement alleged.

The statement also claimed that Alexx's biological mother and only sibling had yet to receive a formal explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

David described the actor's passing as "untimely" and questioned why more information had not been shared with immediate relatives.

As of the time of filing this report, no official response had been issued by Alexx Ekubo's management team or representatives regarding the allegations.

Following that, a viral throwback video on social media showed Chioma dancing with her late brother at a family function.

Alongside the clip, she poured out her heart in a moving caption she wrote:

“My brother, this wasn't the plan. How did you do this to me💔💔💔. Please come back to me😭😭😭.”

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng