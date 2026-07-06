Oyo government has vowed to secure the safe release of abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire LGA of the state

This is as Kemi Olunloyo had claimed abduction is politically motivated and that children are being moved to Katsina

At the same time, public reactions on the matter varied, with some criticising and others supporting Olunloyo's narrative on the situation

The Oyo government has given assurance to the people of the state that sustained efforts are being made to secure the safe release of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area, adding that security agencies are working to rescue the pupils and apprehend the assailants.

Tribune reported that the government disclosed this in a statement on Monday, July 6, amid the growing anxiety among the people and calls for the immediate rescue of the victims.

Oyo government gives update on kidnapped children and teachers Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

The government expressed sympathy with the affected families and acknowledged the emotional trauma and uncertainty that the families have endured since the abduction happened. The government reiterated its commitment to secure the release of the pupils and reunite them with their loved ones.

The statement reads in part:

“The Oyo State Government remains committed to the safe return of our children and teachers abducted from Oriire Local Government Area. Our thoughts are with their families in these trying times.”

This is as Kemi Olunloyo, a daughter of the former governor of the state, claimed that the children and teachers are being moved to Katsina. A development that has caused anxiety and concerns among the people in the state. She also alleged that the abduction was politically motivated.

Olunloyo's claim has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ogol4right criticised Olunloyo for calling for the president's resignation and leaving the state governor:

"Yes, Kemi, we might agree with you that the abduction is politically motivated, but the only person being asked to resign is Tinubu, not your Makinde. Remember, Makinde said he can only act when he's Commander-in-Chief, but Gov Ododo joined the military to pursue the Bandits."

Oludamola criticised Olunloyo:

"This narrative seems entirely illogical and politically nonsensical. An APC chieftain allegedly kidnapped children in Oyo to thwart Makinde's ambitions due to Tinubu, yet the public outrage from the kidnapping has been directed at Tinubu, not Makinde. What kind of strategy is that? Although anything is conceivable under the sun in Nigeria, this particular story doesn't add up."

TomTee knocked the activist:

"So what you are saying now is that Nigerians should remain dormant and not collect their PVC or vote again? That will amount to letting criminality continue to fester. What is wrong with advising people to go and vote, and you never know they might be lucky to get rid of this disastrous government; perhaps a new Nig will be born."

Ugogbuzuo Chief said he believed Olunloyo's claim:

"I have no reason whatsoever to doubt this; in Nigeria, impossible is nothing. We’ve tasted military and civilian rules, but for those who are old enough during military rule, that era seems to be way better than what we are currently experiencing. We have to think of a way forward out of this mess."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng