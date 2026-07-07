Fashion designer Ejiro, who went missing in 2025, has resurfaced and shared her ordeal at Pastor Jerry Eze's church

She alleged that a popular prophetess hypnotised her and took properties worth millions from her

Many people recalled the incident from last year, when her disappearance sparked widespread concern, and the hashtag calling for her return trended online

Fans heaved a sigh of relief after watching the testimony of popular fashion designer Ejiro, the founder of StyledbyEjiro.

The fashion entrepreneur trended last year after the hashtag #WhereIsEjiro surfaced on social media, as her siblings also appealed online for help in locating her.

Reactions as missing fashion designer Ejiro resurfaces, shares testimony at Jerry Eze’s church. Photro credit@styledbyejiro/@pastorjerryeze

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, Ejiro was seen sharing her testimony during the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) at Pastor Jerry Eze's Streams of Joy International Church.

According to Ejiro, she was in Paris when she received a message from a prophetess who mentioned her by name, spoke about her three sisters, and described challenges her family had allegedly been facing.

The fashion designer claimed the prophetess convinced her to sell all her properties, which she said were worth more than N11 million, and hand over the proceeds. She further alleged that she was instructed to travel to Lagos, where she met the prophetess, who also collected the remaining belongings she had with her.

"I was in Paris when I received a message with my name and my three sisters, and what we had been dealing with in my family. The message was prophetic. I was told to sell all my properties worth over N11 million. I was told to leave my house and go on a journey."

Missing fashion designer Ejiro resurfaces, speaks about losing properties. Photo credit@styledbyejiro

Source: Instagram

Ejiro shares what the prophetess allegedly told her

Continuing her testimony, the designer alleged that the prophetess told her that her mother was a witch and instructed her to let go of everything she owned. She also claimed she was warned not to tell her family or anyone else about the instructions she had received.

According to Ejiro, whenever she attempted to leave, she was told she was close to her breakthrough, which she said kept her under the prophetess's influence.

She added that she eventually regained her senses, began attending Pastor Jerry Eze's church, and restarted her fashion design business.

Here is the Instagram video of Ejiro sharing her testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze's church:

@mimmabakehouse shared:

"I followed this story last year and we were always praying for her with mama nhn_couture . God can be trusted truly! Thank you God."

@fitnwearsbyama wrote:

"I hope nhn_couture got all her accolades. God bless you ma...you fought so hard for Ejiro."

@iam_meriton said:

"Thank you lord Jesus, na God be the real maga."

@agapebeautysecrets reacted:

"God dey pay. I can't express how joyous I feel about this testimony. Thank You Jesus. What God cannot do does not exist."

@_sueldelioness wrote:

"This should be a BIG lesson to those of you who go to prayer houses or have prayer man or woman you go to believing any and everything they say… Know God for yourselves. Happy for her liberation and thank God for her."

Fashion designer recalls ordeal before gaining admission

Legit.ng had reported that Port Harcourt fashion designer, known as Kariza couture, had shared what she passed through before gaining admission to the university.

She inspired internet users with her academic success story after sharing it online. According to the Nigerian Law School student, she sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times before having a breakthrough.

Her story went viral on social media, causing many people to also share their academic success stories and how they wrote the UTME multiple times.

Source: Legit.ng