Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has announced the death of veteran actor Taiwo Adeshina, aka Elegbeje Ado

Some of the actor's colleagues were also thrown into mourning as they joined fans in penning tributes to him

Elegbeje Ado was famous for his dedicated service to both the entertainment industry and his Christian ministry

The Yoruba Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning following viral reports on social media about veteran actor and pastor Taiwo Adeshina, popularly known as Elegbeje Ado.

According to reports, the actor passed away on Monday, June 29, 2026, after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and dedicated service to both the entertainment industry and his Christian ministry.

Nollywood star Kunle Afod pens moving tribute to veteran Elegbeje Ado. Credit: elegbejeado

Source: Instagram

Actor Kunle Afod on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, confirmed the report of the actor's death as he penned a moving tribute to him.

"We regret to announce the passing of one of the legends of the Yoruba Nollywood industry, Baba Elegbeje Ado. Your immense contribution to the growth of Yoruba cinema, your talent, and the joy you brought to countless lives will never be forgotten.

Elegbeje Ado was famous for portraying traditional titleholders, community elders, and cultural figures, earning a reputation for delivering authentic emotional performances," he wrote.

His stage name, “Elegbeje Ado,” stems from one of his most popular and definitive movie roles, which cemented his status among fans of classic Yoruba cinema.

Aside from his role in Nollywood, he was a devout Christian minister who balanced his creative craft with his pastoral duties.

Nigerians pen tribute to late Nollywood actor Taiwo Adeshina aka Elegbeje Adeo. Credit: elegbejeado

Source: Instagram

While industry colleagues and fans have begun sharing tributes to honour his impact, details regarding his age and final funeral arrangements have not yet been officially released by his family.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that comic actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, popularly known as Okemesi, was laid to rest on the morning of Friday, February 27, 2026, at Ayobo Cemetery in Lagos state.

The 52‑year‑old actor had passed away three days earlier, on Tuesday, February 24, after slipping into a coma caused by complications from medication administered at a private hospital.

Kunle Afod's social media post mourning Elegbeje Ado is below:

Celebrities and fans mourn Elegbeje Ado

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from some of the actor's colleagues in the entertainment industry and fans. Read the comments below:

HorLar5258 said:

"Omor this man Sabi cry inside movie Sha but anyways my condolences to his family."

Comedian babaalariya wrote:

"Legend!!!"

Actress iamfunkeetti wrote:

"Jesu."

uncommon_sexiness commented:

"Na this man Dey end movie that year.. once he don Dey advice.. just know say movie don end. RIP legend."

iamsplufik commented:

"Kai this man too don go...he can cry for Africa."

femicolegramm said:

"All the legends are dying big signs that we are getting older too. RIP to him."

hadeezah_bukola01 commented:

"Omooooo God bless @kunleafod coz nah him mak us see this legends again."

i_am_hayoolar said:

"He used to act Eledumare, his voice is still fresh in my head. Journey well our legend."

biyiiiiiii commented:

"very scary to hear him talk years back . RIP great actor."

Content creator make claims about Okemesi's death

Legit.ng also reported that more details emerged about late comic actor Okemesi as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.

In a video that surfaced online, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation. The skit maker claimed that Okemesi would not have passed the way he did, alleging that he brought the situation upon himself.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng