Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup journey officially ended after Portugal's round of 16 exit to Spain

Ballon d'Or paid an emotional tribute to the Portuguese legend, celebrating his remarkable international legacy

The 41-year-old leaves the tournament as the only player to score in six different World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable FIFA World Cup career came to an emotional conclusion after Portugal's elimination at the hands of Spain, with Ballon d'Or organisers paying tribute to one of football's greatest icons following his final appearance on the sport's biggest stage.

Portugal's defeat in the round of 16 not only ended the country's hopes of lifting the 2026 FIFA World Cup but also marked the end of Ronaldo's extraordinary journey in a competition that defined much of his international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo shows dejection after the team's 0-1 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Spain. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

The legendary forward later confirmed that the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico would be his final World Cup, bringing the curtain down on a journey that spanned six editions and more than 20 years.

Although the coveted World Cup trophy ultimately eluded him, the 41-year-old leaves the competition with several historic records and a legacy that has inspired generations of Portuguese footballers.

Ronaldo confirms World Cup farewell

Following Portugal's heartbreaking exit, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner admitted it was difficult to accept that his final World Cup had ended in defeat.

Despite the disappointment, Ronaldo said he was leaving the tournament satisfied that he had given everything for his country, per Sky Sports.

"I'll leave happy and with a clear conscience. I've played for the national team out of passion."

The Al-Nassr striker also suggested he would now spend time reflecting on his future while enjoying more moments with his family after another demanding international campaign.

While Ronaldo confirmed his World Cup chapter had closed, he stopped short of announcing his retirement from Portugal, leaving open the possibility of featuring in future friendly matches before eventually calling time on his international career.

A career that transformed Portuguese football

Few players have changed the fortunes of their national team quite like Ronaldo.

When he burst onto the international scene as a teenager, Portugal had never won a major international trophy despite producing outstanding talents such as Eusébio and Luís Figo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid poses with his five Ballon d'Or trophies prior to start the La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by Gonzalo Moreno

Source: Getty Images

That changed under Ronaldo's leadership. As captain, he guided Portugal to their historic UEFA Euro 2016 triumph before adding two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

His influence stretched beyond silverware, becoming Portugal's all-time leading scorer while also establishing himself as the highest goalscorer in men's international football with more than 145 goals.

Ronaldo also finished his World Cup career with 27 appearances, 11 goals and two assists.

Perhaps his most remarkable achievement came earlier in this tournament when he became the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cups after netting twice against Uzbekistan.

That record further strengthened an already extraordinary legacy.

Ballon d'Or honours Portuguese icon

As tributes poured in from across the football world, the Ballon d'Or joined the growing list of organisations recognising Ronaldo's contribution to the sport.

The award organisers posted an emotional farewell message celebrating both his World Cup career and his achievements throughout football.

The tribute described Ronaldo's journey as unforgettable while acknowledging the impact of his five Ballon d'Or triumphs.

The message read:

"CRISTIANO RONALDO. FOREVER."

"Cristiano Ronaldo has played his final World Cup match."

"Thank you for the endless memories, CR7. Your legacy and your five Ballons d'Or are eternal."

World Cup trophy remained missing piece

Although Ronaldo collected almost every major honour available during his glittering career, the FIFA World Cup remained the one prize that escaped him.

His World Cup journey included a fourth-place finish in Germany in 2006, round of 16 exits in 2010, 2018 and 2026, a group-stage elimination in Brazil in 2014 and a quarter-final appearance in Qatar four years ago.

Despite never lifting the famous trophy, few players can match the longevity and influence he displayed across six tournaments.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid poses with the Ballon D'Or 2016 trophy at Santiago Bernabeu in 2016. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

His performances helped elevate Portugal into one of world football's elite nations while inspiring several generations of players who now form the backbone of the national team.

With Roberto Martinez also stepping down following Portugal's elimination, the defeat to Spain appears to signal the end of one of the country's most successful football eras.

Whether Ronaldo makes one final appearance for Portugal outside the World Cup remains uncertain, but his place among football's all-time greats is beyond dispute.

Two unwanted records overshadow farewell

Legit.ng previously reported that Ronaldo's final World Cup campaign also saw him register two unwanted records despite his historic achievements during the tournament.

The Portugal captain equalled the record for the most World Cup defeats by any player with eight, while he also finished the tournament with 17 shots without creating a single chance for a teammate, the highest figure recorded since detailed World Cup statistics began in 1966.

Source: Legit.ng