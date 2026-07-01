Mount Zion's Abattoir family suffered another heartbreaking loss as actor Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi, known for his roles in the gospel series

His death follows a string of tragic losses among other Abattoir cast members, leaving fans and the gospel film community in mourning

Tributes continue to pour in from fans and netizens as they prepare to bid him farewell, prompting many to react online

Another heartbreaking loss has struck the Mount Zion movie family. Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi, widely known for his role as Flora’s husband in the popular gospel film Abattoir, has died.

His passing is especially poignant because the actress who played Flora, Toluwalope Adegboyega-Alagbe, also died earlier this year on February 4, 2025.

Tears as gospel film actor Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi passes away. Credit: @Ibitoyeayodele

Source: Instagram

She succumbed to complications from a tragic car accident on December 26, 2024, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The crash also claimed the life of one of her two-year-old twin daughters.

Toluwalope’s death drew tributes from across the gospel film community, including heartfelt messages from Evangelist Mike Bamiloye and Joshua Mike-Bamiloye.

It came shortly after the passing of another Abattoir actor, Moses Korede Are, fondly remembered as Baba Gbenro.

Now, the actor who portrayed Flora’s husband on screen has also gone to be with the Lord.

According to the funeral announcement, Oyeyemi’s Service of Songs will hold on Thursday, July 2, 2026, while his burial is scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026, in Ibadan.

See the announcement below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ann Blyth, one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, died at the age of 98. ABC’s George Pennacchio reported her passing on Thursday, June 25, noting that she died the previous day from natural causes.

Born Anne Blythe in Mount Kisco, New York, in 1928, she dropped the “e” from her name as her career blossomed.

After her father left the family, Blyth’s mother moved her and her sister to New York City, where Blyth began acting on the radio at just five years old. By nine, she had joined the New York Children’s Opera Company.

“Life was one big struggle then, but mother managed somehow to keep me in parochial school and later in professional school,” Blyth recalled in a 1952 interview with The New York Times. “She provided me with singing and dramatic lessons besides.”

Her Broadway debut came in 1941’s Watch on the Rhine, which toured nationally and even performed for President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

That tour brought her to Los Angeles, where she signed with Universal and made her film debut in 1944’s Chip Off the Old Block, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The following year, Blyth was loaned to Warner Bros. for Mildred Pierce, starring opposite Joan Crawford. At just 16 years old, she played Veda, the manipulative daughter whose performance earned her an Academy Award nomination.

“She just blew everybody away,” film noir historian Alan Rode told the Los Angeles Times in 2013. “It’s certainly Joan Crawford’s movie, but she is really the spine of the movie. She is the epitome of the film noir daughter from hell. It’s just an amazing performance that stands the test of time.” Blyth herself once explained her approach: “I always had a terrific imagination and the ability to be somebody else.”

Though a back injury briefly slowed her career, Blyth went on to star in more than two dozen films over the next decade, including The Great Caruso (1951), Rose Marie (1954), and Kismet (1955). She also charmed audiences in Mr Peabody and the Mermaid (1948), playing the mute mermaid.

Tears as Mount Zion's Abattoir star Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi dies. Credit: @ibitoyeayodele

Source: Instagram

Netizens mourn Mount Zion star

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chimere_nma said:

"Flora, Baba gbenro and now this. Biko what is this I don't understand."

mr_tkool_01 said:

"It is well. He was a really great Drama Minister. May God grant his soul eternal rest."

ynlsam said:

"Father, protect every cast in Abattoir; let your protection be upon them. We shall not lose any again in Jesus' name, amen."

jesudunni_esther said:

"This is really really painful.. I'm not happy about this.. How I'm reminded of his role in abattoir ahhhhhhhhh😭😭😭😭😭."

theglobaltemi said:

"What is happening."

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng