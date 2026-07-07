Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode received his Letters of Credence on Monday, clearing the final hurdle before assuming his diplomatic role

Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye presented the credentials to Fani-Kayode on behalf of President Bola Tinubu after agrément was secured

Fani-Kayode said he will travel to Pretoria to present his letter of credence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Former Nigerian Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has received his Letters of Credence, formally clearing him to begin duties as Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Lesotho, and Eswatini.

The credentials were presented to Fani-Kayode on Monday by Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu. The development, announced in a statement on Tuesday, July 7, followed the successful granting of agrément by the host countries.

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has received his Letters of Credence to serve as Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Lesotho, and Eswatini. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Fani-Kayode said he would travel to Pretoria as the next step, where he is expected to formally present his letter of credence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa before commencing his diplomatic work across the three Southern African nations.

"I shall begin the process of reporting to Pretoria, presenting my letter of credence to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and starting the great and important work that lies ahead," he said.

The appointment marks Fani-Kayode's return to federal service two decades after he last held a government position, having served as Minister of Aviation under President Olusegun Obasanjo. He described the role as a divine opportunity to serve Nigeria once more.

"My gratitude goes to our leader President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence he has reposed in me and I covet the prayers of all men and women of goodwill," Fani-Kayode added. "The Lord alone shall take the glory for this and He shall do great things. He is faithful!"

Reactions to Fani-Kayode's appointment

The news drew varied responses online.

@nze_Anambra expressed concern about the choice of envoy, writing:

"An ethnic bigot and a divisive character was sent to South Africa to represent Nigeria in this critical period of xenophobic crisis. He is likely going to work for or against one ethnic group or the other over there. The remaining Nigerians in South Africa should be careful."

@Sanchyoloye struck a measured tone:

"Diplomacy is measured by outcomes, not appointments. The real test is whether he can strengthen Nigeria's influence, protect its citizens, and deepen strategic ties across Southern Africa."

@drbak_ acknowledged the weight of the task ahead:

"He certainly has a lot to sort out in his plate with the government of South Africa, given the not too good relationship between Nigeria and the country. Congratulations to him, and wish him all the best, as he's embarking on the enormous tasks and responsibilities."

@7leky expressed confidence in Fani-Kayode's temperament for the role:

"Yes I think he will be able to deal with the South Africans xenophobia...he is a tough guy."

@jpobiokafor offered a lighter take:

"Hahaha. This man don suffer for Nigerian's hand. So finally, he has been cleared."

@akinwale_cfi wrote:

"May God Almighty protect him and guide him - Na kuku strong man!"

Fani Kayode speaks about Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria's ambassador-designate to South Africa, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu is not an ordinary human being, describing him as "akanda eniyan," which means "special one".

In a lengthy article shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, May 10, Fani-Kayode said the "secret" of Tinubu's success is that "unlike others, he rewards and builds up his supporters and loyalists and does not seek to denigrate, humiliate, crush or destroy them."

Source: Legit.ng